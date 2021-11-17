Delhi's Air Crisis: Experts Say 'collective Efforts & Consistency' Key To Combat Pollution

Residents of Delhi have been going through a tough time with the degrading air quality in the National Capital. The issue of severely polluted air in Delhi has now gone on to become a national crisis as the air quality in several parts of the country deteriorates at alarming levels. Citizens in Delhi as well as other parts of India have been complaining of respiratory illnesses amongst other health problems, as they struggle to breathe clean air.

With several day-after-day reports stating the condition of the nation's capital territory, this has been causing major anxiety amongst people. As New Delhi's air quality index fluctuates between severe and very poor category, environmentalists and health specialists expressed worry over the worsening situation in India, stating that unless there is collaboration and continuity, the country would fail to overcome the problem.

The declining air quality in Delhi has now forced the Apex court of the country to intervene in the matter. Environmental activist Vimlendu Jha said, ''Delhi has seen extreme severe air quality, the average is 500.'' He further said that the situation has improved ''not because of the Supreme Court's decision but because of the wind.''

Jha iterated that an issue like air pollution needs collective efforts. Every stakeholder needs to come together to combat the crisis because this is not an issue of 2021, but one that has been there for the last 10 years.

Stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab

A part of the problem stems from crop stubble burning that has been taking place in neighbouring regions Haryana and Punjab, which has led to Delhi's air crisis. Farmers mostly in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh burn approximately 35 million tons of crop waste after harvesting. This is a low-cost practice to reduce the turnaround time between harvesting and sowing for the first (summer) crop and the second (winter) crop.

Activist Jha believes that this is an everlasting issue and stated that in the last six years, the National Capital Delhi has witnessed only a meagre 10 days of good air quality, which are under the 50 range.

''It is definitely a failure of the government when you have to shut down a city due to air pollution. Delhi's air pollution is not a surprise. Until and unless there is collaboration and continuity, we won't be able to solve the crisis,'' Jha said.

It's now a fashion to bash and blame farmers, SC observes

The Supreme Court said it's now become a fashion to bash farmers when it comes to pollution, be it the Delhi government or anyone. The SC on Saturday slammed the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for the severe AQI. ''Tell us how we can reduce AQI from 500 at least by 200 points. Take some urgent measures. Can you think of 2 days lockdown or something? How can people live?'' the Supreme Court stated.

Experts enlighten on how to curb the problem of Air pollution

A consultant Pulmonologist said, "People should not go out early in the morning and late at night to avoid pollution. It's advisable to use N95 masks," adding that one should not go to crowded places and go out in the sun.

Responding to the Apex Court's assessment that stubble burning cannot be the only cause of pollution, and that dust and vehicular pollution equally contribute to the problem, Pulmonology expert Dr Neetu Jain iterated that while there is an urgent need to address the issue, lockdown will be extreme. ''There should be a plan to decrease pollution from all sources on a long-term basis rather than doing emergency measures when the situation becomes unbearable.''

Assistant Professor of Cardiovascular Radiology and Endovascular interventions at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr. Amarinder Singh Malhi said that low air quality has a link between air quality exposure and cardiovascular diseases, especially the coronary vessels.

"Harmful elements present in the air pollutants lead to various and multiple cardiovascular diseases be it artery blockages (arterial occlusion) or death of heart tissue due to oxygen deprivation and many of these lead to permanent heart damage (myocardial infarction) as well. We need to actually act now. The geriatric population in more than 65 years age group is at added risk for sure," Malhi said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI