Delhi's Air Pollution May Increase Incidence Of Chest Symptoms Among Adolescents: Report

Delhi’s yearly cycle has been no different this time around as the air quality has worsened due to a combination of ill-timed factors. As per the Chairman of ICS-Mendanta Arvind Kumar, the children have already begun to show symptoms of being affected by air pollution. Kumar said, “As per our study at Lung Care Foundation, more than 50% of adolescents have a higher incidence of chest symptoms, 29% have asthma, 40% are obese (200% higher incidence of asthma). Children are suffering.”

'Smog tower complete waste of money and resources': ICS-Mendanta Chairman

He further said that the smog tower is a complete waste of money and resources as they are not effective. Kumar added, “Installing a smog tower is a colossal waste of public money, & a grave mistake. The answer lies in preventing the air from getting polluted. Pollution has killed more people than COVID has.” Several other doctors have said that Delhi's air quality, may increase the incidence of COVID infections in the national capital and stall brain development in young children.

Delhi| As per our study at Lung Care Foundation, more than 50% of adolescents have a higher incidence of chest symptoms, 29% have asthma, 40% are obese (200% higher incidence of asthma). Children are suffering: Dr. Arvind Kumar, Chairman, ICS-Medanta, on air pollution pic.twitter.com/X0hYJuYjF5 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

Delhi's poor air quality a cause of concern

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) announced on Sunday that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'severe' category for the third day in a row. On Saturday night, Delhi's AQI was 437, with PM 2.5 concentrations of 318 and PM 10 concentrations of 448. As per SAFAR, Delhi’s air quality from the evening of November 7 will improve to the upper end of the 'very poor' category due to the surface winds becoming stronger and will disperse air pollutants.

Earlier on Saturday, Dr Dhiren Gupta of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's Paediatrics department said that the pollution will be dangerous for children, not just those with asthmatic problems but even others who have never had a respiratory problem. According to him, pollution has a negative impact on children and earlier this week, three patients with severe asthma attacks were admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The pollutants from stubble burning were responsible for 36% of the pollution in Delhi while the PM 2.5 level is greater than in 2020 but significantly lower than in 2018.

