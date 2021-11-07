Delhi's Air Quality Continues To Remain In 'severe' Category; AQI Stands At 436

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said on Sunday that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'severe' category. According to SAFAR's research, Delhi's overall air quality was in the 'severe' category at 6:15 a.m. today, with an AQI of 436. On Saturday night, though, Delhi's AQI was 437, with PM 2.5 concentrations of 318 and PM 10 concentrations of 448.

From the evening of November 7, according to the Centre-run SAFAR, Delhi's AQI is projected to improve to the upper end of the 'very poor' category as "surface winds are becoming stronger," dispersing air pollutants. An AQI of 0-50 indicates acceptable air quality, 51-100 indicates satisfactory air quality, 101-200 indicates moderate air quality, 201-300 indicates poor air quality, 301-400 indicates very bad air quality and 401-500 indicates severe/hazardous air quality.

Doctors believe that as Delhi's air quality deteriorates to the 'severe' level, the pollution may raise the incidence of COVID-19 infections in the national capital, as well as limit brain development in young children.

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category

On Saturday, Dr Dhiren Gupta of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's Paediatrics department stated that pollution is hurting children, not just those who are prone to asthmatic attacks, but even those who have never had a respiratory problem. Pollution has a negative impact on children who are predisposed to it. According to him, three patients with severe asthma attacks have been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Delhi air quality affected by stubble burning and firecrackers

On Saturday, pollutants from stubble burning contributed 36% of the pollution in Delhi, keeping the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) in the "severe" category for the second day in a row. The share of stubble emissions has reached 36%, according to the Centre's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) model. The PM2.5 level is greater than in 2020 but significantly lower than in 2018.

On this day in 2020, the amount of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution reached 42%. On November 1, 2019, it accounted for 44% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution. The contribution of stubble burning to pollution ranges from 2% to 45%. Furthermore, firework emissions on Diwali night lowered air quality from very poor to severe.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: PTI)