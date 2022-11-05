Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: BJP Lashes Out At AAP, Asserts Delhi Needs 'a Full-time CM'

The national capital is witnessing a massive hike in its AQI levels with heavily polluted air causing havoc in the daily lives of the Delhiites. The old persisting menace of stubble burning has fired up a series of blame games among the two political giants, the BJP and the AAP party. On Sunday, BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana slammed the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that the Delhi CM is responsible for the air crises in the national capital. Khurana made many aggressive statements claiming that the Delhi government is failing in taking control of the AQI spike. Accusing the Delhi government, Khurana asserted that the Delhi government is not prioritising the matter, asking Kejriwal to provide a “full-time CM” to the national capital.

AAP spent 23 Cr on the advertisement, claims Khurana

Addressing the press, Khurana talked about the information he received after filing the RTI. Khurrana claimed, "In 2 years Rs. 3 Lakh 79 thousand were spent on Bio Decomposed capsule, which was made by the Pusa Institute and purchased by the Delhi government.” Expressing his shock, he said, “Delhi government spent Rs. 67 Lakh 12 thousand in renting trucks and tents and for the implementation process". Khurrana asserted that only 345 farmers of Delhi benefitted from the initiative.

Calling him a “Vigyapanbaz Mantri”, Khurana lashed out at Kejriwal, “You have spent 23 Crore 27 Lakhs for advertisement, this is why we call him "Vigyapanbaz Mantri’”. Showing the RTI to the media Khurana said, "We are reiterating the information provided by the RTI, it is not the BJP putting these allegations.” Stating the recent reports of a 34% increase in stubble burning in Punjab, Khurana asked, “If this initiative of yours was successful in Delhi then why didn’t you implement it in Punjab? If it wasn’t successful, why did you spend 27 crores, the hard-earned money of the people of Delhi for advertising the initiative?

Khurana then went on to say that the current crisis that the people of Delhi are facing is due to the 'in capabilities of Kejriwal'. Khurana added, "The people of Delhi have been giving you time since 2015 to resolve the Yamuna issue. We need a full-time CM who is present and takes note of the situation, not a part-time CM who comes to Delhi for 2 hours, speaks in a press conference, and leaves.”

Arvind Kejriwal is a 'part-time CM'

Khurana claimed that the Delhi CM is a “part-time CM” since both Delhi and Punjab CM have been in Gujarat carrying out campaigning and roadshows for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. On Friday, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinay Kumar Saxena wrote to the Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann urging him to take “urgent measures" to control stubble burning in the state.

He tweeted; “Wrote to Hon'ble CM, Punjab yesterday, urging him to take urgent measures to control Parali burning by making farmers willing partners in defeating the deadly pollution in Delhi-NCR. It is sad that the volume of Parali fires in Punjab has increased since 2021. Sent a copy to CM, Delhi.”

Delhi CM Kejriwal and Punjab CM Mann conducted a press conference on Friday, in which the Punjab CM took responsibility when comes to the rise in stubble burning in the state asking for more time.