Delhi's Air Quality, Currently In Poor Category, To Significantly Improve From Jan 23: IMD

The quality of air in Delhi, which is currently prevailing under the bad category is expected to significantly improve from January 23, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi IMD scientist Vijay Kumar Soni said, "Air quality in Delhi will significantly improve after January 23, as rain and high wind speed are expected in the coming days."

Air quality in Delhi will significantly improve after 23 January, as rain and high wind speed is expected in the coming days: Vijay Kumar Soni, IMD Scientist, Delhi pic.twitter.com/5duX4hsEQE — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

With a low temperature of 10.6 degree celsius recorded in Delhi, the air quality improved to the poor category on Friday, January 20. The lowest temperature that was scaled was 3.6 degrees above average.

Delhi's high night time temperatures to persist for 6 days

As a result of two western disturbances in the mountainous region, the rise in Delhi's night time temperatures was predicted to stay for the following six days.

A western disturbance will be affecting the western Himalayan area from January 20 to 26. The effect will be stronger than the last western disturbance and will be affecting the plains of northwest India from January 23 to 25.

Average AQI of Delhi on Jan 19 was 338

On Friday 9 am, the air quality index (AQI) stood at 266 as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, on January 19 the average AQI in the extremely low range was 338.

In Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, light to moderate rain and snowfall are expected from January 20 to 22. Intensity and dispersion are also expected to rise between January 23 to January 26.

Also from January 23 to January 26, in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers are expected.

On January 19, the IMD reported low temperatures ranging from 2 to 5 degrees Celsius in isolated areas of east Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and north Madhya Pradesh.

The air quality index (AQI) is an index for reporting air quality on a daily basis. The purpose of the AQI is to help people know how the local air quality impacts their health.

Image: AP