Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates As AQI Slumps To ‘very Poor’ Category

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the "very poor" category on Wednesday. According to ANI, PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations were 252 in the 'poor' category and 131 in the 'very poor' category, respectively. On November 2 and 3, air quality over Delhi-NCT is expected to stay in the 'Poor' to 'Very Poor' range, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

On November 4, air quality is predicted to be at the lower end of the 'Very Poor' category, according to IMD. According to IMD, the air quality is expected to decrease on November 5 and 6, but remain in the 'very poor' category for the next five days. According to IMD, PM2.5 is the most common pollutant.

Delhi air quality: AQI enters 'very poor' category on Wednesday

On November 2, 2021, the primary surface wind will be from the southeast directions of Delhi, with a wind speed of 10 km/ph and a mostly clear sky becoming partly cloudy sky in the afternoon/evening. On November 3, 2021, the primary surface wind will be from the southeast of Delhi, with a wind speed of 04-08 km/ph and a mostly clear sky. On November 4, 2021, the primary surface wind will be from the northeast/northwest directions of Delhi, with a wind speed of 04-08 km/ph and a mostly clear sky.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development to hold meeting on pollution

With air quality levels in the national capital and its surrounding areas remaining in the 'poor' category in October, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development will convene a special meeting with officials from the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as officials from other ministries and authorities. The committee, led by Jagdambika Pal, is scheduled to meet after Diwali.

"Parliamentary standing committee for Urban Development has decided to call officials of the forest department including urban development, MCD, NDMC, PWD, CPWD of the Delhi government. Guidelines including preparedness will be discussed on serious issues like pollution," a committee member told ANI.

The meeting is expected to include representatives from the municipalities and authorities of Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Faridabad. According to the parliamentary committee member, the Standing Committee Secretariat is preparing to hold a meeting soon after Diwali, but the date has yet to be confirmed. On Sunday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 289, putting it in the 'poor' category. According to government authorities, an AQI of 0-5 is deemed 'good,' 51-100 is 'satisfactory,' 101-200 is 'moderate,' 201-300 is 'poor,' 301-400 is 'very poor,' and 401-500 is 'severe'.

