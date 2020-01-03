Delhi's Air Quality Improves Marginally From 'Severe' To 'Very Poor'

The air quality of Delhi on Friday improved from the 'severe' to 'very poor' category. At 9 AM, the overall AQI was recorded at 393 with PM 10 and PM 2.5 at 241. As per reports from the government System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), AQI recorded at IIT Delhi was at 393 ('severe' category), Chandni Chowk 452 ('very poor' category) and at Mathura Road at 482 (severe category) at 9 in the morning.

On Thursday the pollution level of the national capital crossed AQI 400, entering the 'severe' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301 400 very poor, and 401-500 is regarded as severe/hazardous.

SAFAR issued an advisory people to avoid physical outdoor activities including morning strolls. "Stop any physical activity if you feel unusual coughing, chest discomfort, breathing difficulty or fatigue," it said. SAFAR also advised people to keep windows and doors of their houses closed and asthma patients to keep medicines near.

Gautam Gambhir to unveil a giant air purifier

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir is all set to unveil a giant air purifier in South Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Friday, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The Delhi BJP MP's office called the 20-foot-long prototype air purifier as a 'first of its kind'. As per reports, the purifier will aim at treating 250,000 to 600,000 cubic metres of air per day and release fresh air in return.

Gambhir said that the air purifier will be a prototype. Its performance will be analysed and then several purifiers across the constituency will be installed.

The air quality in the national capital has been a matter of concern. Last year, schools in Delhi had to be temporarily shut due to the increasing pollution. Along with it, the IMD and other weather agencies were issuing health advisories across the capital.

(With inputs from ANI)