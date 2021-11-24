Delhi's Air Quality Improves From 'very Poor' To 'poor' Category For First Time In 10 Days

As per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the air quality of national capital improved from "very poor" category to "poor" for the first time in ten days on Wednesday with AQI being recorded 280.

The air quality in several areas of the national capital, including ITO, Lodhi Road, and Mathura Road, was rated "very poor" with AQIs of 333, 303, and 346, respectively, while the AQIs in Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri were rated "severe" with AQI of 422 and 436, respectively. According to the SAFAR, PM 10 levels were 58 in the 'satisfactory' category, while PM 2.5 levels were 38 in the 'satisfactory' category on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.

Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 280 (overall) in the 'poor' category, as per SAFAR-India



The National Capital Region's (NCR) air pollution level ranged between "very poor" and "poor." On Wednesday morning, the AQI in Gurugram and Noida were 283 and 303, respectively, in the "poor" and "very poor" categories. According to the SAFAR advisory, local surface winds are expected to strengthen from Saturday, November 27 onwards, resulting in improved air quality.

The contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 in Delhi is 3%, with an effective fire count of 770. Winds at the transport level are expected to slow and change direction on Thursday, November 25, from northwest to south/southeast, and then north or northwest on Friday, November 26. For the next three days, local surface breezes will be relatively low, reducing pollutant dispersion and causing degradation. As a result, air quality is expected to remain in the 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category for the next three days. Local surface breezes are forecast to rise from Saturday, November 27, resulting in an improvement in air quality, but it is still expected to be in the 'poor' or 'lower end of 'very poor' category range. In an official bulletin, it stated that "the effective stubble fire count is 770, and its percentage share in Delhi's PM2.5 is 3%."

An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded 'good,' 51 to 100 is considered 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 is considered 'moderate,' 201 to 300 is considered 'poor,' 301 to 400 is considered 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 is considered 'severe.' The Arvind Kejriwal government on Sunday, November 21, extended the ban on trucks transporting non-essential products entering Delhi till November 26 in order to reduce air pollution. The Delhi government has also asked that its staff work from home until Friday. To limit the number of automobiles on the road, the government has also requested private businesses and institutions to allow their staff to work from home until Friday, November 26.

