Delhi's Air Quality Improves From "moderate" To "satisfactory" On Thursday

The national capital woke up with a sigh of relief on Thursday morning as the Air Quality Index improved from "moderate" to "satisfactory" also the PM 2.5 levels have dropped. This comes a day after Delhi-NCR witnessed light showers on Wednesday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), major pollutants PM 10 and PM 2.5 were both at 92 in the Dhirpur area of the union territory.

AQI in other regions

At Lodhi road, the air quality index for PM 10 and PM 2.5 was hovering around 105 and 86 units respectively. The region near IIT Delhi was showing the trends to be around 123 and 158 units. As per the SAFAR app, Chandni Chowk, one of the most crowded areas of the capital, the AQI was 151 while the same was 110 at the airport, both of which fall under the 'moderate' category. As per the standards set by the monitoring agencies, an AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 is marked as 'severe/hazardous'.

AQI in Haryana

The air quality index in Haryana was around 109 on Thursday morning. Last week, as many as 400 fire personnel were deployed to spray over five lakh litres of water in the city in a bid to tackle air pollution. The ruling government in Delhi has time and again called Haryana and Punjab for stubble burning activities in the sate to be a cause of pollution in the NCR. Studies have also claimed that the pollution in Varanasi and Bihar are also a result of the pollution. The Delhi govt government has taken many steps to curb pollution, they urged the people to reduce bursting crackers in Diwali and arranged a laser show on the day of the festival. Also, they reintroduced the odd-even scheme and distributed masks to the citizens before the winter season. Smog levels usually shoot up in the region during this season.

