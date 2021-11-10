Delhi's Air Quality Remain 'Very Poor' At AQI Of 382; CPCB Suggests Measures

In the latest update to Delhi's air pollution, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'Very Poor' category for the third straight day. As per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's AQI stood at 382.

Notably, an AQI of 0-50 indicates acceptable air quality, 51-100 indicates satisfactory air quality, 101-200 indicates moderate air quality, 201-300 indicates poor air quality, 301-400 indicates very bad air quality and 401-500 indicates severe/hazardous air quality.

CPCB recommends measures to tackle air quality

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of Delhi's air quality, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has sought daily action-taken reports from all state pollution control boards (SPCBs) on the action taken by the agencies.

In response to the national capital's deteriorating air quality, the CPCB has suggested several measures to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR through the implementation of a Graded Response Action Plan, that includes:

Increasing frequency of mechanised cleaning of road and sprinkling of water on roads, identifying road stretches with high dust generation, ensuring that all brick kilns remain closed in Delhi-NCR as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal

Ensuring that all hot mix plants and stone crushers in Delhi-NCR remain closed

Maximising the generation of power from existing natural gas-based plants to reduce the operation of coal-based power plants in the NCR (Badarpur power plant already shut down)

Ensuring strict action against violations including open burning of municipal waste and industrial waste, improper handling of construction material, emission from the industries, and other activities

CM Arvind Kejriwal keeps note of daily AQI, pins blame on 'stubble burning'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been tweeting Delhi’s AQI for the past one and half months and has claimed that Delhi witnesses excessive pollution because of stubble burning in the other states. On September 18, the Delhi CM had tweeted, "Del air quality will deteriorate from mid-Oct (stubble burning). State govts hv not taken action to support their farmers On its own, Del air is clean. (sic)"

Notably, days after Diwali, smog continued to cover Delhi skies and people were forced to breathe the ‘severely polluted’ air in the national capital.

Toxic froth in Delhi's Yamuna

Air quality isn't the only pollution concern the national capital is facing. Amid Chhath Puja celebrations, the Yamuna River in the national capital was seen covered in toxic white foam in the last three days.

In order to dissipate toxic foam from the Yamuna River, Delhi Jal Board employees were seen sprinkling water in the river on Wednesday morning.