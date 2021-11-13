Delhi's Air Quality 'severe', Neighbouring Gurugram Also Engulfed In Smoke

In the latest update to air quality in Delhi, the air pollution in the national capital declined to the 'severe' category. The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 499 for Delhi. In Gurugram, a thick layer of smoke and haze engulfed the area with its air quality falling in the 'very poor' category. Notably, winds that transport stubble emissions from Punjab and Haryana to Delhi are predicted to increase again in the coming days.

According to the green think tank, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), despite relatively windier local conditions, the longer duration of this year's smog is observed because of the lack of pollution control measures in the city. The CSE informed that the smog situation is a public health emergency.

According to SAFAR, AQI recorded between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as 'satisfactory' or 'very good', 101-200 falls under the category 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor' category. While 300-400 fall under 'very poor', levels, between 401-500 is considered as 'hazardous'.

India's air pollution

According to a worldwide survey conducted in 2019, it was discovered that 21 out of 30 most polluted cities were in India, further pushing the country's rank to 5th place. As per the figures published by iqair.com, the US AQI number averaged out at 152 and the PM 2.5 figure recorded was 58.08µg/m³. This concentration was five times higher than that recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), indicating a serious health problem for most of the country.

Talking about sources that contribute to India's air pollution, the data suggests that about 50% of pollution comes from industry, followed by 27% from vehicles, 17% from crop burning and 7% from domestic cooking. According to the data, about two million people in India lose their life to causes attributed to air pollution.

(Image: ANI)