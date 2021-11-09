Delhi’s Air Quality Shows Slight Improvement, Moves Up From ‘severe’ To ‘very Poor’

On Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi improved from "Severe" to "Very Poor," according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Winds from the northwest at 925 millibars (mb) are favourable for the transmission of stubble-related pollution to Delhi, according to the Centre-run SAFAR. However, as the wind speed has decreased, the impact on Delhi's PM2.5 has also decreased.

"Today's share of crop residue burning is 30 per cent in PM2.5. AQI is likely to improve further but remains in the very poor category," said SAFAR.

The AQI in the national capital was 432 on Monday. An AQI of 0-50 indicates acceptable air quality, 51-100 indicates satisfactory air quality, 101-200 indicates moderate air quality, 201-300 indicates poor air quality, 301-400 indicates very poor air quality, and 401-500 indicates severe/hazardous air quality.

Four in five families affected by air pollution: Survey

A survey done by a community social media platform indicated that four out of five families in the region have someone suffering from one or more ailments as a result of contaminated air, despite rising pollution levels in the national capital and surrounding areas. According to the LocalCircles study, 91% of Delhi residents say authorities were fully or mostly unsuccessful in implementing the prohibition on cracker transit, distribution, and sale this Diwali. The study garnered more than 34,000 replies from residents of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, according to a statement.

According to the report, 66% of the respondents were men and 34% were women. The respondents were asked what diseases they had been experiencing since the air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorated last week in the poll.

"In response, 16% respondents said they were experiencing sore throat or cough or both, another 16% said runny nose, congestion or burning eyes, while 16% said they were facing breathing difficulty," it noted.

Only 20% of respondents said the contaminated environment had "no effect" on them. According to the statement, four out of every five families in Delhi-NCR are currently suffering from one or more ailments as a result of polluted air. Only 24% of participants reported experiencing all of the listed symptoms, whereas 8% reported experiencing at least two of them. Nearly 22% of those polled indicated they or someone in their household had already seen a doctor or hospital for symptoms due to air pollution. In the meantime, only 28% of Delhi-NCR families plan to utilise air purifiers and 61% anti-pollution masks to deal with the current scenario.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage