Delhi's Air Quality Slips To 'very Poor' Category; May Improve Marginally Due To Winds

On Monday, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 302, putting Delhi's total air quality in the 'very poor' category. However, SAFAR predicts that air quality will "improve to the upper end of poor" because of a change in wind direction to westerly/south-westerly, which will reduce emissions from stubble burning travel. According to SAFAR, agricultural residue burning emissions account for around 8% of PM2.5 emissions.

"The air quality is likely to remain in the lower end of Very Poor category till November 4 and then deteriorate on November 5-6 significantly. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant," IMD said.

Delhi: AQI slips to 'very poor' category

On November 1-2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that air quality in Delhi would be in the lower end of the Very Poor category. An AQI of 0-5 is deemed 'good,' 51-100 is 'satisfactory,' 101-200 is 'moderate,' 201-300 is 'poor,' 301-400 is 'very poor,' and 401-500 is 'severe'. "Isolated rainfall is likely in the upwind region that would improve air quality," it added.

Delhi's AQI on Sunday

On Sunday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 289, putting it in the "poor" category. Aizwal, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, and Shivamogga are among the cities with an AQI of 'Good'. Varanasi, Siliguri, Nashik, Kannur, and Bengaluru are among the cities with a 'satisfactory' AQI. Ahmedabad, Ambala, Bhatinda, Bhopal, and Gwalior are among the cities with an AQI of 'Moderate'.

Agra, Amritsar, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Gurugram were among the cities that fell into the 'poor' category. Kurukshetra, Jind, and Ghaziabad were among the cities with a 'Very Poor' AQI, while Sonipat was the only city with a 'Severe' AQI. "As per AQI today (October 31, 2021) at 4 pm: - 23 Cities in category 'Good' 20 Cities in category 'Satisfactory' 41 Cities in category 'Moderate' 36 Cities in category 'Poor' 09 Cities in the category 'Very poor' 01 City in Category 'Severe'," tweeted CPCB.

Measures to control air pollution in Delhi

Given the large number of non-point scattered sources that contribute to air pollution in Delhi, a project to control air pollution from dispersed sources will be conducted throughout the city. There was a particular focus on the coming winter season. In December 2020, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) launched a pilot project in its jurisdiction with the active help of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to reduce air pollution from a large number of non-point dispersed sources, with the support of an NGO, Air Pollution Action Group (A-PAG).

According to an official announcement, CAQM assessed the progress of SDMC's Pilot Project in September this year, and NDMC, North DMC, and East DMC have expressed interest in duplicating the project in their respective jurisdictions based on the project's learning and outcomes. The pilot effort was successful in identifying roughly 17,290 issues in 104 wards of South DMC, according to the announcement, with 10,900 (63%) of the issues pertaining to the SDMC and the other 6,400 (37%) issues being assigned to other agencies.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: PTI)