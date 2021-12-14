Delhi's Air Quality Slips To 'very Poor' Category To AQI 328; Ban On Construction Extended

Showing no signs of improvement, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) returned to the 'very poor' category on Tuesday. Residents of the national capital woke up to a hazy morning again as the AQI was recorded at 328 (overall), as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India. The air quality had improved marginally to ‘poor’ on Monday at AQI 256.

The air quality of neighboring Noida has also slipped into the 'very poor' category. The AQI in the NCR region stands at 333. Meanwhile, Gurugram's air quality has improved from 'poor' to 'moderate' category with the AQI at 140.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Owing to the rising pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had on Monday announced a ban on construction activities and the entry of trucks, barring CNG, e-trucks, and those engaged in essential services. He said the government will review the decision on the construction ban on December 16.

Rai said the education department has sent a proposal to the environment department, seeking immediate reopening of schools and coaching centres for students in Class 6 and above, and colleges. For children of Class 5 and below, the education department has suggested reopening schools from December 20.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has been mandated by the Supreme Court to take a call on the reopening of schools and colleges, Rai said.

Measures to curb Delhi air pollution

Speaking about the measures to control air pollution levels, the Minister said, water sprinkling drive will continue and necessary directions have been issued to the fire department, civic bodies and other departments. Under the anti-dust campaign, 6,953 sites have been inspected and fines amounting to Rs 1.65 crores imposed for violations at 597 sites, he said.

Under the anti-burning campaign, 16,580 sites have been inspected and a cumulative fine of Rs 46 lakh has been imposed for violations at 2,490 sites, he added.

Rai also informed that the environment department has received 6,975 pollution-related complaints on the Green Delhi mobile application since October. Of these, 81 per cent have been resolved. The maximum number of complaints were received from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation area, the minister said. Around 19.50 lakh pollution-under-control certificates have been checked in the capital and 49,000 vehicles penalised.

