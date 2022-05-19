Delhi's Aurangzeb Lane Signboard Defaced Amid Gyanvapi Mosque Row; Probe Underway

Amid the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque row, a signboard of Aurangzeb Lane in Lutyens' Delhi was defaced on Thursday by some people. Several people pasted a banner that read 'Baba Vishwanath Marg' over it.

According to Delhi Police Commissioner (DCP), Amrutha Guguloth the poster was immediately removed by the patrolling team and no damage was found.

DCP Guguloth revealed that a case has also been registered in the Tughlaq Road police station in this regard. During this, slogans of Vande Mataram were also raised. Those who put up the posters say that "Shivling has been found in Gyanvapi Mosque. We want to rename Aurangazeb Lane as Baba Vishwanath Marg byte poster person."

The case has been registered under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act is being registered at Tughlaq Road police station.

This isn't the first time that such demands have been made. Earlier, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had recently demanded that Aurangzeb Lane be renamed as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane, Humayun Road as Maharshi Valmiki Road, and Shahjahan Road as General Bipin Rawat Road. It was in 2015 when Aurangzeb Road was named after former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Gyanvapi Row

Republic TV accessed the Commission Report of the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque on Thursday. In the report that ran over 12 pages, there is a mention of a Shivling being found in the 'wazu khana' in the disputed premises on May 16, the third and the final day of the videography survey by the Commission. In the report, the Commission highlighted that at about 8:40 a.m, it was brought to the attention of everyone present by the advocate of the plaintiff that in the centre of the pool, there is a well-like structure, wherein a stone is lying and in the midst of it is the Shivling of Lord Shiva.

"After this, the Court Commissioner directed the worker of the Municipal Council to go inside the pool by climbing down a ladder and reduce the water-level. Members of the fishery department were also called in to get suggestions for the fishes living in the pool. They said that fish will be safe and alive if the water level is maintained till the 2-feet mark," the report read.