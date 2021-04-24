Delhi's Batra Hospital Receives 500 Litres Of Liquid Oxygen; Urges Authorities For More

As Delhi grapples with the COVID-19 crisis and lack of oxygen supply, the city's Batra Hospital has received a fresh supply of medical oxygen on Saturday. The Batra Hospital had earlier reported that it ran out of oxygen supply for patients. The tanker that has reached Batra Hospital contains half a tonne of medical oxygen as per reports. Dr SCL Gupta, the Director of Batra Hospital has stated that they have declared an oxygen emergency while requesting more assistance.

Batra Hospital seeks more oxygen amid shortage

Dr Gupta stated that the hospital has run out of oxygen. Additionally, he has requested the authorities to provide more medical oxygen supply at the earliest. As of now, the hospital is providing oxygen to critical patients, like those admitted in ICUs. As for others, the hospital is providing them oxygen through cylinders.

"I urge the authorities to supply us with liquid medical oxygen at the earliest." said Dr Gupta

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Gupta stated that the hospital needs more oxygen considering the number of patients admitted. According to Dr Gupta, the total oxygen needed is over 8000 litres. The hospital has admitted over 350 patients, among with 48 of them have been admitted in ICUs.

"We have only received 500 litres of oxygen whereas over 8000 litres is required. Among 350 patients admitted, 48 of them are in ICUs. We have declared an emergency and diverted all the oxygen to ICUs." Dr Batra stated. "We don't know what is going to happen after 45 minutes. I urge the authorities to supply Batra Hospital and other hospitals with more oxygen, which is a lifeline." added Dr Batra

Delhi Hospitals move HC as oxygen supply depletes

Earlier on Friday, two Delhi hospitals - Bram Health-care Private Limited and Batra Hospital & Medical Research approached the Delhi High Court seeking more oxygen supply. Seeking 125-150 cylinders each, the hospitals stated that the Delhi government's nodal officer was not responding. Overall, six hospitals have moved the HC to date, seeking additional supply. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, briefing the HC on a meeting between PM Modi and state CMs on the oxygen crisis, stated that PM Modi has asked states not to interfere with the free flow of oxygen. In addition, he also stated that hospitals should move Delhi nodal officer for Oxygen supply first. The HC too has urged the hospitals to reach out to the nodal officer.

