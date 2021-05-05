Delhi's COVID-19 Patients In Home Isolation Can Now Apply For Oxygen On Delhi.gov.in

Amid the growing demand for Oxygen due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government said it will be providing medical oxygen to patients who are undergoing home isolation in the city. All persons needing oxygen for home isolation can apply on the government portal - delhi.gov.in - with a valid photo ID, Aadhaar card, COVID positive report and other details.

Based on stock and availability, the District Magistrate will issue a pass to the patient, stating the date, time and address of the oxygen dealer. Patients can start applying for oxygen cylinders from May 6.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government also decided to set up oxygen cylinders storage at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots. As many as 11 DTC bus depots (one in each district) have been earmarked for storing medical oxygen. Each depot has been allocated as many as 20 filled cylinders which will be exchanged for empty cylinders after approval from the concerned district magistrate.

Oxygen cylinder pools at depots

The state health department said the number of oxygen cylinders will be increased as per the demands. All DTC bus depots will become hubs for the storage and supply of medical oxygen to COVID-19 patients in home isolation and in case of emergency at nearby hospitals.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government had set up a 24x7 emergency helpline for hospitals and other healthcare institutions to deal with the capital's oxygen crisis. Meanwhile, two oxygen plants have been set up at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and at the Commonwealth Games Complex in east Delhi.

According to the Delhi health department, the city recorded 338 Coronavirus deaths and 19,953 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 26.73% on Wednesday morning.