Delhi's COVID Trajectory Rise Upwards, Reports Over 1000 Cases In 24hrs; Highest Since Feb

Delhi witnessed an alarming rise in Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours after 1,009 cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since February 10, 2022, when 1,104 cases were reported. Delhi reported 632 new COVID cases on April 19.

The active cases in the city rose to 2,641 which is the highest since February 18, when Delhi reported 2,775 active cases. The case positivity rate also shot up from 4.24 per cent on Tuesday to 5.70 per cent on Wednesday. In view of the rising cases, Delhi has reimposed the mandatory wearing of masks and any violation will invite a penalty of Rs 500.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal weighs in on framing new SOPs for schools

As cases take an upward trajectory, Delhi's LG Anil Baijal in the 36th Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Wednesday stressed the importance of the formation and mandatory observance of the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for schools, failing which penalties should be levied.

He tweeted, "In view of the rise in COVID positive cases recently as advised by the experts, it was decided to enhance testing, focus on vaccination coverage of targeted population and ensure strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour."

Additionally, Former ICMR scientist Raman R Gangakhedkar also said, people should continue to wear masks and he opposed shutting of schools as it hampered education and the overall development of the students. He said that students 12 years and above, who are immuno-deficient, should get themselves inoculated at the earliest.

Recoveries, Deaths and availability of beds for COVID patients

The health bulletin stated 314 people recovered from the disease in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries since the pandemic began to 18,41,890. The death toll in Delhi increased to 26,161 after one death was reported on Wednesday.

According to official figures, there are 9,735 beds for COVID patients in Delhi hospitals and just 80 (0.82 per cent) of them were occupied.

Testing & Vaccination

The total amount of tests has reached to 3,76,00,234 after 17,701 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. In the same period, 34,056 people were jabbed taking the total number of people inoculated in Delhi to 3,29,87,480. Moreover, the total number of precautionary doses administered so far includes 5,73,210.

The overall rise in fresh cases in India

India in the last 24 hours registered 2,067 new infections, 820 cases more than Tuesday, when the country recorded 1,247 cases said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

IMAGE : PTI REPRESENTATIVE