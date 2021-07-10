Delhi’s First Genome Sequencing Lab Inaugurated At Lok Nayak Hospital; Check All Details

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital on Wednesday inaugurated the National Capital's first genome sequencing laboratory. While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on Saturday, Lok Nayak Hospital Medical Officer Dr Suresh Kumar said that this laboratory will begin testing 6-8 samples per week.

Speaking further, Dr Suresh Kumar said that this lab can receive samples from hospitals across Delhi and can process 8 samples at a time. Stating that Lok Nayak Hospital has treated a maximum number of patients in the country, the doctor said that between February and March, the hospital recorded more than 30 cases of the UK strain. He said, "Earlier, we used to send all samples for genome testing to Virology lab in Pune and it was very difficult. This is why we decided to set up our own sequencing lab."

Giving out details of the genome sequencing machine, Dr Suresh Kumar said that this machine is a genetic analyser, which can detect any strain of Coronavirus. He said, "An RNA is taken out from the RT PCR confirmed sample and then is processed in this machine, which tells us about the strain/variant of the sample." This machine takes 4-5 days to conduct the complete study of the Coronavirus strain, the doctor added.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi so far has recorded over 14,34,954 positive cases, out of which, 14,09,145 have successfully recovered and 25,011 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 81 new cases, 127 fresh recoveries and 3 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the National Capital is 798.

Delhi CM's plan to combat third wave of COVID-19

Last month, Arvind Kejriwal had also announced a paediatric task force, the inauguration of the above-mentioned labs and a plan to increase oxygen capacity, to provide prevention and cure for a possible third wave in India. Kejriwal was accompanied by Satyendar Jain, Minister of Health who posted on Twitter, “Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji has inaugurated Covid-19 Genome Sequencing facility at Genetic Laboratory at LNJP Hospital. This lab will study the mutating Coronavirus & will aid Delhi Government's preparation to tackle the 3rd wave of Covid-19."

