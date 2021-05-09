Delhi's Frontline Cop Delays Daughter's Wedding, Performs Last Rites Of COVID-19 Victims

While the frontline medics, nursing, and healthcare staff have been pivotal in ‘saving lives’ during the pandemic, the law enforcement officers have played a crucial role in ensuring adherence to the COVID-19 health and social regulations. Despite vulnerabilities, obvious risks to their own lives, the officers continue to perform duties to ensure rules are followed for the safety of the civilians as they also continue to assist the medical staff, and morgue services equally, in both rescue by rushing an alining patient to the hospital and ensuring dignity in deaths by performing last rites of the COVID deceased.

As the mounting case toll continues to put the police forces under immense and unprecedented pressure, which has, temporarily, shelved their own personal commitments as they take stock of the pandemic’s day-to-day challenges, a 56-year-old Delhi Police’s recruit, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rakesh Kumar has been performing his duties tenfolds. The Hazrat Nizamuddin police station cop has been helping the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic’s second devastating surge in life and death, alike. The resident of the PS Nizamuddin barrack, who is also a loving father to three, postponed his daughter’s much-awaited wedding ceremony earlier yesterday. Sources told ANI that the frontline cop had a bigger responsibility ahead of them, at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

Giving last rites to 'COVID deceased'

Kumar had been performing the last rites of those who have lost their lives, fighting their battles to the last, but ultimately could not survive the sometimes fatal, and life-threatening SARS-CoV-2 infection. On duty since April 13, ASI Kumar has valiantly carried bodies to their funeral pyres and performed last rites for more than 1100 deceased died of COVID-19. Of those, he had lit the pyres himself for the dead whose family members couldn’t either make it due to self-quarantine or may have been abandoned. The risks are many, as ASI Kumar himself falls in the vulnerable and high-risk group at 53, but the officer does not want to “leave his post” out of sheer concerns of his own, both personal or safety-related as the country has been reeling under the deadly health crisis.

“I have helped nearly 1,100 people. I have taken both shots of vaccines and taking all precautions. I have postponed my daughter's marriage to help people here," ASI Kumar told ANI. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, meanwhile calling Kumar’s efforts ‘heroic’ said: COVID time has thrown up some real heroes. ASI Rakesh deserves the highest degree of praise and encouragement. In fact, it is men like him who keep the society going.”

In the last 24 hours, India’s death toll shot past 4,000 as COVID-19 cases exploded earlier yesterday jumping to 4,03,738 due to a daily positivity rate of 21.64 percent. The country could be nearing the peak, the health experts warned as the trajectory was seen rising, and people across several states started their day scrambling for oxygen and beds to save a patient in need of healthcare.

#DelhiPolice ASI Rakesh 56yr old, father of 3, lives in PS Nizamuddin barrack. On duty at Lodi Road crematorium since 13 Apr, has helped over 1100 last rites, himself lit pyre for over 50. Postponed daughter's marriage due yesterday to attend to #covid duties#DilKiPolice #Heroes pic.twitter.com/dQJhjnt81w — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 6, 2021

IMAGE: Twitter/@DelhiPolice