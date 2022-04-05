Delhi's Gopal Rai Writes To Union Environment Min; Urges For Meet To Fight Air Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on April 5, urging him to convene a conference of National Capital Region (NCR) state environment ministers and experts as soon as possible to develop a coordinated plan to combat air pollution.

Following the anti-air pollution measures adopted by the Arvind Kejriwal government in New Delhi, the number of good and moderate air quality days in the city has increased and the number of poor air quality days has decreased in the last four years, according to Delhi Minister Gopal Rai.

Gopal Rai demands Centre should conduct joint review meetings

According to a survey by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), local sources account for 31% of air pollution in Delhi, while the remaining originates from outside. “It is clear that all NCR states will have to work together to reduce air pollution in Delhi,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated.

“I had on November 7, November 11 and December 3 urged you to call a meeting of NCR states. Once again, I request you to immediately convene a meeting of environment ministers of NCR states and experts to form a joint plan to reduce air pollution,” Delhi Minister Gopal Rai wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

In his letter to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Gopal Rai claimed that the Delhi administration had taken a litany of measures to reduce air pollution in the city. "No positive improvement is being noticed," he added.

In connection with the same, Union Minister Yadav on Monday told the Lok Sabha that the Arvind Kejriwal administration is responsible for lowering pollution in the national capital. He was responding to a question from Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, who attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government's apparent lethargic attitude towards resolving the city's pollution crisis. Singh had stated that the Delhi government had only been offering lip service rather than taking any concrete action.

Delhi Min Gopal Rai requests Centre to tackle air pollution at regional level

While addressing a Press Conference on Monday, Gopal Rai said, “I have repeatedly requested the Centre to tackle the air pollution issue at the regional level. It's not our problem alone. We have been taking steps to reduce pollution from local sources."

"We demand that the Centre conducts joint review meetings with the states monthly," he further added.

On Monday, the Delhi government said that it would construct a summer action plan to combat pollution in the capital, similar to the one that was adopted in the winter.

Road dust, industrial pollution, open burning of garbage, fires at landfill sites, increasing green cover along the roadside, rejuvenation of water bodies, parks, sapling plantation, tree transplantation monitoring, phasing out single-use plastics, development of an eco-waste park, city forests, and urban farming, among other things, will be addressed in the plan, according to Rai.

