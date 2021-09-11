Delhi's IGI Airport Receives Another Bomb Threat, Security Alerted

On the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in the US, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) received a bomb threat call for a London flight. The call was received by the Ranhola police station forewarning that on the occasion of the 9/11 anniversary, an Air India flight to London would be blown up. After receiving the call, security at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was beefed up and officials were alerted.

"We received a bomb threat call about a flight going to London. On Thursday night at 10.30 pm, a phone call came on the landline of Ranhola police station in Outer Delhi. The caller said that on the lines of 9/11 attacks in the US, an Air India's flight to London will be blown up," Delhi Police sources told ANI.

Delhi Police issue travel alert

As per reports, a team of Delhi Police has started the investigation into the bomb threat. Issuing a travel alert, DCP South West, Pratap Singh on Friday asked travellers to reach the IGI early to avoid any delays due to security checks. "Travel Alert Due to SFJ's call to seize the airport, checking of vehicles will be done going to the airport. Those who have to board flight from IGI are requested to start early to avoid any delays," tweeted DCP South West, Pratap Singh.

Travel Alert

Recent threats received by Delhi Airport

This is the second bomb threat that the Delhi Airport has received in a week. Earlier on Friday, security was increased after a threat call was received threatening a seize of the Delhi airport. In August, amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the Delhi Police had received an email warning that Al Qaeda was planning a terrorist attack on the airport premises.

As per an official statement by the IGI Airport, the IGI police station first received the Al Qaeda threat which was immediately put under investigation. Following a check, it was later found that a similar message had been received earlier. The Airline Operations Control Center (AOCC) was subsequently alerted. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) eventually ruled out the threat as "non-specific" following an inquiry.

(With Agency Inputs)