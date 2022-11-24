Delhi's Jama Masjid Bars Women From Entering Without Men, In Regressive Patriarchal Diktat

In an unprecedented step, Delhi's Jama Masjid has decided to bar the entry of women without men inside the mosque premises. The development came after the Jama Masjid administration issued an order prohibiting the entry of solitary or groups of women in the mosque.

The Masjid administration has also placed sign boards outside the mosque in order to inform the visitors that the entry of girls into the mosque is strictly prohibited. The boards placed outside the mosque entrance read, "It is forbidden for girls or women to enter Jama Masjid alone."

Following this, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal has condemned the administration's order and has issued a notice to the Imam of the masjid. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "The decision to stop the entry of women in the Jama Masjid is absolutely wrong. As much as a man has the right to worship, so also a woman. I am issuing notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid. No one has the right to ban the entry of women like this."

Slamming the new diktat order, activist Brinda Adige while speaking to Republic TV asked, "It is so regressive. This is unacceptable. The court must come down heavily on them. The women from the Muslim community should also question this oppressive order. What nonsense is this? Why are they opposing women only?"

"This patriarchal set-up must be questioned and challenged. I do hope that somebody takes this matter to the court and ensures that these Imams should not come around and impose such regressive notices and decisions overnight," she added.

Jama Masjid authorities defend their move

Following the outrage over the new diktat rules on the entry of solitary or groups of girls in the mosque, the PRO of the Mosque said that the girls or women can come with their families and visit the mosques.

"There is no restriction on girls or women coming with families, no restriction on married couples either," PRO Sabiullah Khan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further added, "When women come alone, improper acts are done, videos are made for TikTok. We have imposed this order to stop all these things. They can come with their family but making it a point to meet a boy is inapt for religious places. It is important to make protocols."