The COVID-19 situation has hit another peak in the capital as Delhi's largest cemetery is running out of space for the burial of COVID-19 victims. A third-generation caretaker of the site, Mohammed Shamin said that there is space for 150-200 more COVID-19 bodies. There is a separate block made for COVID-19 fatalities and it was built last year when the pandemic began.

On Monday the highest number of bodies were brought for burial.

"On Monday, 25 bodies were carried which was highest so far this year. I have never before seen so many funerals on a single day," said Shamin.

There is an increase in the number of COVID-19 bodies since April 4, mentioned the administration of the ITO-situated Jadid Qabristan Ahle Islam. The crematorium ground is spread across the acres of land starting from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and covering the area of Ring Road near Indhira Gandhi Indoor stadium.

Delhi: ITO-situated Jadid Qabristan Ahle Islam, one of the largest graveyards in Delhi, is running out of space for burial of bodies of COVID-19 victims as COVID-related deaths spike.



"We've space for burial of just 150-200 more such bodies," Caretaker Md Samim said yesterday. pic.twitter.com/3klg5gD6Xy — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

Covid-19 cases in Delhi

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic with 17,282 fresh COVID-19 cases. The national capital also recorded 104 deaths and the total tally counts to 7,67,438. There are 50,736 active cases so far with a death toll of 11,540. The positivity rate in the national capital is 15.92 which is the highest ever. Last year during November Delhi had seen such a surge when the positivity rate was 15.33%.

Delhi is also suffering from the non-availability of ICU beds in both public and private hospitals. Nearly 15 hotels have been converted for the duty of COVID-19. The government has further planned to convert several banquet halls to cover the shortage.

Kejriwal backs Centre for exams cancellation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal backed the Centre's decision to cancel CBSE exams for classes 10 and 12. CM Kejriwal is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the worsening Covid-19 situation in the capital. On April 2 the Chief Minister had said that situation is not as serious as before. From April 2 till yesterday cases in Delhi have risen by thousand.

