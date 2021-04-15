Last Updated:

'Never seen so many': Delhi's Largest Cemetery Running Out Of Space Due To Covid Fatalities; Caretaker Shocked

Delhi's largest cemetery is running out of space for COVID-19 fatalities. There is space left for 150-200 more bodies, as per the qabristan's caretaker

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Credit: @ANI/Twitter

Credit: @ANI/Twitter


The COVID-19 situation has hit another peak in the capital as Delhi's largest cemetery is running out of space for the burial of COVID-19 victims. A third-generation caretaker of the site, Mohammed Shamin said that there is space for 150-200 more COVID-19 bodies. There is a separate block made for COVID-19 fatalities and it was built last year when the pandemic began.

On Monday the highest number of bodies were brought for burial. 

"On Monday, 25 bodies were carried which was highest so far this year. I have never before seen so many funerals on a single day," said Shamin. 

There is an increase in the number of COVID-19 bodies since April 4, mentioned the administration of the ITO-situated Jadid Qabristan Ahle Islam. The crematorium ground is spread across the acres of land starting from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and covering the area of Ring Road near Indhira Gandhi Indoor stadium. 

READ | Arvind Kejriwal rules out lockdown in Delhi amid COVID surge, says new restrictions soon

Covid-19 cases in Delhi

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic with 17,282 fresh COVID-19 cases. The national capital also recorded 104 deaths and the total tally counts to 7,67,438. There are 50,736 active cases so far with a death toll of 11,540. The positivity rate in the national capital is 15.92 which is the highest ever. Last year during November Delhi had seen such a surge when the positivity rate was 15.33%. 

READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds crucial meeting over the COVID-19 situation in the city

Delhi is also suffering from the non-availability of ICU beds in both public and private hospitals. Nearly 15 hotels have been converted for the duty of COVID-19. The government has further planned to convert several banquet halls to cover the shortage. 

READ | Delhi: COVID-19 testing camp to be organised at JNU

Kejriwal backs Centre for exams cancellation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal backed the Centre's decision to cancel CBSE exams for classes 10 and 12. CM Kejriwal is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the worsening Covid-19 situation in the capital. On April 2 the Chief Minister had said that situation is not as serious as before. From April 2 till yesterday cases in Delhi have risen by thousand.

READ | Surge in Delhi COVID-19 cases seems to have plateaued: Satyendar Jain

(inputs from ANI)

READ | Delhi: COVID-19 vaccination centre set up inside Tihar Jail
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND