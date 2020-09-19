Delhi’s ‘last Elephant’ Lakshmi Completes A Year In New Home

On September 18, Delhi’s last elephant who was confiscated and rehabilitated by the Forest Officials after she went missing for more than 2 months, has now completed a year in her new home. Lakshmi has marked 365 joyous days in Ban Santour Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in Haryana, a PTI report confirmed, citing the wildlife NGO. Last year, the elephant’s owner, Yusuf Ali, aged 45, absconded with the 35-year-old elephant into the forests after police issued orders to move the animal to a wildlife habitat. The man was found with the elephant after a 14-hour search operation across East Delhi’s Yamuna Khadar area near Chilla village by the forest officials.

Our beloved Jasmine is celebrating a year of freedom today!



To commemorate her first rescueversary, we put together a mouthwatering feast for her and her herd. Read our blog to find out more about Jasmine's history and her current life under our care!https://t.co/pv8qWlIghx pic.twitter.com/9cMKMCUPU9 — Wildlife SOS (@WildlifeSOS) September 18, 2020

Celebrating her first rescue anniversary, the now called Jasmine was served favourite fruits at the Wildlife SOS NGO located in ITO. According to Haryana Wildlife officials, it costs an estimated Rs 50, 000 to tender to an elephant. There are a total of 5 elephants at the center to give Delhi’s last elephant a company. At least two were arrested last year by the Shakarpur police after Wildlife SOS sought assistance for the safety of the wild animal. The elephant was rescued from near the office of the DCP (East) and was transported on a 10-wheel truck.

Breaking News: #Lakshmi, Delhi's last #elephant, has been rescued! The operation began at midnight. After a chance to rest and drink fresh water, Lakshmi was cooperative and climbed into the truck. Thank you Delhi Police Dept and Forest dept for all your support pic.twitter.com/0Ul1tyHRTy — Wildlife SOS (@WildlifeSOS) September 19, 2019

“The NGO’s veterinarians and elephant caregivers put together a special mouth-watering feast for Jasmine and her friends. She was delighted to find a lavish spread of her favourite fruits waiting for her when she returned from a morning stroll,” co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, Kartick Satyanarayan was quoted by PTI as saying.

Enjoys pool with friends

The Deputy Director (Veterinary Services), Wildlife SOS, Dr. S Ilayaraja, informed that the elephant’s feet were in terrible condition and its health was severely compromised due to labour. The center ensured that the elephant was given medicated foot baths for fast recovery. Jasmine also enjoys a bath in the pool with her friends, the other rescued elephants in the community Wildlife SOS officials revealed. Situated close to Kalesar National Park, the Ban Santour Elephant Rehabilitation Centre is run by the Haryana forest department and the NGO both.

(Image Credit: WildlifeSOS)