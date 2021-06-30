Delhi's LSR College Student Devanshi Ranjan Receives Prestigious Diana Award

Devanshi, a final year student from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi, has been honoured with The Diana Award in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and empowering young change-makers.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award is the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts. It is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, Their Royal Highnesses Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.

The award was established in 1999 by a board chaired by Gordon Brown. Current patrons of the Diana Award include former Prime Minister David Cameron, Dame Julia Samuel, former Scottish First Minister Jack McConnell and Esther Rantzen CBE.

The COVID-19 Pandemic led to a series of nationwide lockdowns and only the privileged could afford to avail education via the online mode. There was an increase in the number of dropouts in schools, especially from female students due to household work and students belonging to the underprivileged sector.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Devanshi coordinated with the Ladli Foundation Trust- a non-profit actively working in 50 Districts of 10 States in India for empowering & rehabilitating lacs of underprivileged and uneducated females & adolescents in highly sensitive slums & rural areas. As a strong leader and a self-starter, Devanshi worked with over 100 volunteers from Ladli across state boundaries and took action to help children with their studies and promote education amid the pandemic for free and taught over 1000 people on a personal level in the slums of New Delhi.

She took initiative to organise drives to hand out COVID-19 kits in semi-urban and rural areas of Delhi-NCR. Apart from this, Devanshi also helps those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Drawing on her own distressing experiences of rampant bullying, harassment and sexism, Devanshi also started her exciting youth-led initiative ‘Project MicDrop’ with her friends. With her team of 50 members and over 150 contributors from different walks of life, Devanshi and her team have championed the vision to create an inclusive, and intersectional forum for discussions of feminism, politics, gender, sex, and sexuality and empower people through art, campaigning and events. Since its conception, the Project has garnered national media attention and has delivered on its goals.

For 5 years, Devanshi has worked to foster a safe space for marginalised communities in different capacities. Devanshi represents Indian young people and passionately advocates and actively works for gender equality, peace and security, mental health, education, covid pandemic relief and environmental sustainability.