Delhi's Maximum Temperature Settles At 30.8 Degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius, a notch below average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity in the national capital oscillated between 70 and 65 per cent.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category. The city's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 367 at 9 am and improved to 352 at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies in the capital on Monday with mist in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Saturday, Delhi's maximum temperature had settled at 31.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and the minimum at 15.6 degrees Celsius.

