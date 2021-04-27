Delhi's Oxygen Panic Subsiding, 1200 More ICU Beds By May 10: CM Kejriwal On COVID Crisis

As Delhi struggles amid the second wave of COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visited the Ramlila Ground to inspect the construction of an additional Covid care Centre. Kejriwal was accompanied by Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain. Interacting with the reporters, Kejriwal has revealed that the situation in the national capital continues to remain grim.

'Hospitals are overloaded'

Arvind Kejriwal stated that the situation is alarming as people are coming to hospitals that are already overloaded. Kejriwal further stated that people are looking for ICU beds that are nearly occupied. Therefore, Kejriwal has stated that 500 ICU beds will come upon the ground near GTB hospital, including the main Ramlila Ground. Additional 200 beds will be readied near Radha Soami complex, said Arvind Kejriwal. According to the Delhi Chief Minister, the government is aiming to prepare over 1200 ICU beds across Covid care centres by 10th May.

Almost all ICU beds in Delhi are occupied right now. 500 ICU beds each are coming up at the ground near GTB hospital and the main Ramlila Ground, 200 ICU beds at Radha Soami complex. So, around 1200 proper ICU beds will be ready by 10th May: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/lqPNNv1eHq — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

'Situation is improving slowly': Arvind Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has also remarked that since last two to three days, panic owing to the shortage of oxygen has subsided in Delhi. Kejriwal exuded confidence that the situation will get better in the coming days. "Last week there was panic in Delhi and we were receiving multiple SOS calls from hospitals regarding oxygen shortage. Our officers and the entire team has worked round the clock without sleeping. They ensured that oxygen reaches the hospitals." said Kejriwal.

"I'm not saying that everything is fine, but since the last 2-3 days, the panic has subsided. The central and state government's officers team have held meetings and discussed all problems. We have also sorted out these issues. The situation is slowly improving and I feel in the next 2-3 days it will further improve." Kejriwal added.

#LIVE on #StayStrongIndia | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits LNJP Hospital; says 'the panic mode hospitals were in has subsided over the last 2 days; situation is improving'; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/AGJQcgk6pz pic.twitter.com/mjpAqWbLF2 — Republic (@republic) April 27, 2021

Highlighting the situation surrounding cases in Delhi, Kejriwal stated that the positivity rate is still high. He added that the positivity rate is still soaring above 30 per cent. Concluding his interaction, Kejriwal remarked that the Spanish Flu came in four waves, therefore the government has to be prepared.

COVID-19 in Delhi

The national capital recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 380 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at over 35 per cent, according to the updated bulletin issued by the city health department. The city reported over 300 deaths for the fifth day. Earlier on Sunday, it had reported 350 fatalities.

