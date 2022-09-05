Delhi's Rajpath To Be Renamed As 'Kartavya Path'; Modi Govt Sends Big Message On 'serving'

In a big move to abolish colonial symbols, Rajpath is set to be renamed as Kartavya Path by the Centre. Sources said that NDMC has convened a special meeting on September 7, with the objective of renaming Rajpath as Kartavya Path and also Central Vista lawns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent 15th August speech had stressed on the abolition of symbols relating to the colonial mindset. In the run-up to 2047, PM has also stressed upon the importance of duties.

This comes at a time when Rajpath will be reopened to the public next week after 20 months. Interestingly, the visitors will also get to see a revamped Central Vista Avenue.

The entire road and area from the Netaji statue to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path. Earlier, the name of the road on which PM’s residence is located was also changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg.