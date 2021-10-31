Delhi's Sadar Bazar Witnesses Massive Crowd Ahead Of Diwali, COVID Protocols Flouted

As India gets ready to celebrate Diwali, the national capital's Sadar Bazar on Sunday witnessed a huge footfall of shoppers. This comes a few days after the Delhi government launched a campaign to motivate people to embrace tradition and eliminate pollution on Diwali.

"It is natural to have crowds in the markets during festivals but proper arrangement should be made by the administration which has not been done," a leader of the market association said, as quoted by ANI.

COVID protocol hits new low amid Diwali shopping: Survey

Only 2 per cent of Indians think that masking compliance around them is effective, while only 3 per cent feel that people in their localities and districts are following social distancing norms, according to a survey ahead of Diwali. A survey conducted by LocalCircles, a digital community-based platform, received over 39,000 responses from over 20,000 citizens in 366 districts of India on how people are complying with masking and social distancing protocols during the festive season. While 65 per cent of respondents were men, 35 per cent were women.

Traders move Delhi HC for permission to sell green crackers

On Saturday, over 50 licensed traders approached the Delhi High Court, seeking leave to sell green firecrackers ahead of the Diwali festival after the Supreme Court said it has not imposed a blanket ban on the sale of fireworks. Opposing the petition that challenges the complete ban on the storage and sale of all kinds of firecrackers, the Delhi government argued that firecrackers cannot be sold and even the stocks cannot be moved out of the city in view of the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) decision, which has prohibited the use of even green crackers.

Firefighters to be the duty in Delhi on Diwali

Delhi Fire Service teams will be deployed in over 30 specific locations across the capital and around 3,000 firefighters will be on duty for two days to tackle any accident amid Diwali, officials said on Sunday. The DFS control room responds to maximum calls on Diwali, and fire-fighters need to be on their toes to deal with any emergencies, they added.

