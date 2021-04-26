Delhi's Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre Begins Operation With 500 Oxygen Beds

Working on a war footing, the ITBP made the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur operational for COVID-19 patients on Monday. With Coronavirus cases spiking in Delhi at an alarming rate, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had directed ITBP to re-open the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi, last week. As per reports, the ITBP personnel were asked to restart the facility in three days starting with a 500 oxygenated bed facility that could admit critical patients urgently.

After it was made operational today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the ITBP-run hospital to check the preparedness. S S Deswal, DG ITBP along with senior officials of the force also visited the Centre. "The Centre opened for patients at 10 am today. It is being started with 500 beds. It will be further increased to 2000 beds and then to 5000 beds even further. A 200-bed ICU is also being started there," said Kejriwal.

During the first wave of COVID-19 last year, the facility at Radhasoami Satsang Beas had cured over 11,000 patients, however, it was closed on February 23 this year when cases began to drop considerably. The ITBP working in tandem with the Delhi administration is planning to enhance the Centre's capacity to 10,000 beds. Hours after it was re-opened, patients began arriving at the hospital.

Delhi recorded 350 COVID-19 deaths and 22,933 cases with a positivity rate of 30.21 per cent on Sunday. Over the last 10 days, the national capital has registered over 2.24 lakh cases and 2,455 deaths due to the deadly disease. The tally of active cases in the city has climbed to 94,592 inching closer to the 1-lakh mark.