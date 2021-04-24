Delhi's Saroj Hospital Discharges 70 Patients After Oxygen Supply Depletes; Moves HC

Raising an alarm over depleting oxygen supply, Delhi-based Saroj Hospital on Saturday, has advised all its patients to get discharged. 70 patients who are in critical condition are in want of oxygen. Saroj Hospital along with Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Jaipur Golden Hospital and Batra Hospital have moved the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent supply of Oxygen.

Saroj Hospital discharges critical patients due to lack of oxygen

Delhi | We haven't received backup oxygen supply yet. We have 70 patients who are in critical condition and need oxygen. If we don't get oxygen supply there could be a big disaster. We have started discharging patients: COVID in-charge, Saroj Hospital pic.twitter.com/Sv2bY7vEOQ — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

Delhi HC pulls up Centre-state on O2

With four hospitals moving the High Court over depleting oxygen supply, the High Court observed, "According to IIT, Delhi, peak will come in mid-May. It's a tsunami. How are we trying to build the capacity?". The Delhi govt accused the Centre saying, "Delhi doesn't have tankers. Air liquide is not providing tankers. Delhi govt with limited resources, got tankers and is sending them". The Centre, represented by SG Tushar Mehta said, "We have not faced with problem elsewhere. All States and UTs are arranging on their own way. So far we have ensured that nobody in the country was left without oxygen. There is no need to be a cry baby".

With the Delhi govt stating that 450 MT of oxygen was not being supplied to the state, the state govt was told to arrange for tankers to transport the gas from Rourkela and Kalinga Nagar via trains. The High Court noted that the supply of oxygen even at the allocated rate is not taking place in Delhi, oxygen is being transported from Durgapur. It also ordered all suppliers to provide complete details of oxygen they supply in Delhi and the hospitals they provide too, asking for Delhi police to provide protection to tankers.

India's oxygen shortage

Currently, India is grappling with acute oxygen supply with Delhi being hit the worst - atleast ten hospitals have moved the High Court seeking oxygen supply. While the Centre and Delhi govt have blamed each other for the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital, Railways has started 'Oxygen Express' to transport liquid oxygen to the states via green corridors. These trains have already begun to arrive at UP, Maharashtra, Andhra from Odisha, Jharkhand and others. Delhi, which has demanded a consistent supply of 480 MT oxygen per day is yet to receive its quota as the state govt has not been able to provide tankers for transportation to the Railways. Delhi has demanded the Centre's help in procuring more oxygen, accusing UP and Haryana of obstructing its supply. Except for nine sectors, supply of oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers has been prohibited from April 22 as a temporary measure.