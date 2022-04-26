Delhi's SDMC To Inspect Encroachments In Various Areas; To Take Action After Survey

After the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri followed by communal clashes, which was halted after Supreme Court's intervention, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday announced that the SDMC Mayor and Commissioner will inspect the encroachment and illegal construction in the areas of Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar and Madanpur Khadar areas of the national capital on Wednesday and will take action after the survey.

Earlier in the day, sources confirmed to Republic TV that the work of bulldozing illegal properties in Delhi will be intensified including in Shaheen Bagh, where action can be taken in two to three days.

It is pertinent to mention that after the violence during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi, in a drive to clear the illegal properties, the administration ordered bulldozing of illegal shops, buildings and construction in the area. However, the Supreme Court later ordered a stay on the drive, which received a lot of backlash from opposition parties who alleged that a particular community was targeted and only their properties were being cleared.

The Supreme Court also issued a notice in the bunch of pleas filed against the encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri. A bench of the SC comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai is hearing the case. Arguing in the case, senior advocate Dushyant Dave said that the case has long-term implications of constitutional and national importance. When the court probed on what is the aspect of national importance, Dave highlighted the way a particular community was singled out in the demolition drive even as there are 731 unauthorized colonies in Delhi with 50 lakh people.

Jahangirpuri clashes

Violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, April 16, leaving many police personnel injured. National Security Act (NSA) has been slapped on five accused persons so far after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for stringent action. An FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. Days after the clashes, the NDMC carried out an anti-encroachment drive, which was halted after Supreme Court's intervention.