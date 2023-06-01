Delhi's Shahbad Murder: Rohini Court Extends Accused Sahil’s Police Remand Till Saturday

After being in police custody for the last two days, Delhi's Rohini court on Thursday extended the police custody of accused Sahil for three more days. Sahil, the 20-year-old accused was presented before the court on Thursday in connection with stabbing a 16-year-old girl over 20 times and bludgeoning her to death with a concrete block.

The accused murdered the teen in the Shahbad Dairy area on the night of May 28 after which the Delhi police took swift action and took him into custody. The deceased was found to have 34 injury marks on her body and her skull smashed.

According to sources, a psychoanalysis test of Sahil would be conducted in the next three days. Sources revealed that Sahil was an alcoholic and used to be embroiled in violence several times. The police are trying to ascertain whether Sahil was under the influence of alcohol while committing the heinous crime. Delhi police officials are also speaking to friends of Sahil namely Pradeep, Aman and Sameer to know about the relationship between Sahil and the minor.

According to the Delhi Police, the victim and the accused were known to each other. They had a fight on Sunday over some issues. Following the quarrel, Sahil attacked the girl in the evening and stabbed her multiple times.

Delhi Police arrests Sahil from Bulandshahr

The Delhi Police on May 30, arrested Sahil who fled to Bulandshahr after committing the gruesome murder. Dependra Pathak, Delhi special CP, spoke to Republic about how the Delhi police made the arrest.

Delhi special CP said, "Immediately after the incident was reported on Sunday evening, that is, around 9:30 pm, the police reached the spot, identified the victim, scanned the CCTV of the area and also spoke to the near and dear ones. We finally zeroed down to the accused and after that various teams were constituted and dispatched to all possible places. We were in continuous touch with all sources of information and finally, we nabbed the accused in UP in Bulandshahr."

He further called the public apathy, which was captured on CCTV, insensitive. He said that the passers-by could have responded as this apathy is something people must think about. He ensured that police will leave no stone unturned in getting the best possible evidence against the accused so that he receives the strictest possible punishment and that includes the death sentence.