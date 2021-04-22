Delhi's Shanti Mukund Hospital CEO Breaks Down Saying 'oxygen Supply To Deplete In 2 Hrs'

Grappling with acute oxygen shortage in the national capital, Dr Sunil Saggar, CEO, Shanti Mukund Hospital on Thursday, broke down stating that only 2 hours of oxygen. Talking to ANI, Saggar said that he had told doctors to discharge patients who can be discharged. Stating that 110 people are on oxygen support, he broke down saying, " Patient will die if they come here. we don't have oxygen." Currently, the AAP govt has approached the Delhi High Court stating that Saroj Hospital & Shanti Mukund Hospital will run out of oxygen soon and that supply was being stopped by UP and Haryana.

Delhi hospital has 2-hour oxygen left

"We're hardly left with any oxygen. We've requested doctors to discharge patients, whoever can be discharged. Whatever oxygen cylinders we have left, we are trying to tweak them to make it last more. It (Oxygen) may last for 2 hrs or something," he said.

He added, "We have 110 patients on oxygen - 12 on ventilators and 85 on more than 5 litres/minute oxygen. Apart from this, there are other cancer patients, cardiac patients. It will be very deplorable, unfortunate conditions. As a doctor, we should give them life and we can't even give oxygen. If a patient will come here, he will die," breaking into tears.

Delhi HC resumes hearing on the petitions related to oxygen shortage



Adv Rahul Mehra representing Delhi informs Court that Saroj Hospital&Shanti Mukund Hospital will run out of oxygen soon. Supply being stopped in UP,Haryana. We're aren't able to contact oxygen firm Inox,he adds — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

Delhi Vs UP & Haryana

The Kejriwal govt has alleged that Uttar Pradesh and Haryana govts have stopped oxygen tankers from entering Delhi. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has alleged that the shortage of oxygen in Delhi's hospitals has occurred because an oxygen plant in Faridabad has stopped supply for Delhi, while INOX Air's plant in Greater Noida was being stopped from supplying to Delhi. After Centre's intervention, both plants have resumed supply but Delhi govt alleges that the promised 480 MT has not yet been met. Centre has issued a strict advisory to states ordering that there must be no hindrance in transport of medical oxygen across states. Currently, Delhi has 85,364 active cases and 8,31,928 people have discharged while 12,887 have died.

India's oxygen shortage

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an emergency meeting to review the COVID situation and the immunization drive across the country which is currently underway. To meet rising demand, Centre has sanctioned installation of 162 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants in public health facilities in all states to help hospitals become self-sufficient in their requirement for medical oxygen, while also reducing the burden on the national grid for its supply of medical oxygen. Thirty-three of the 162 PSA plants have been installed -- five in Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three each in Chandigarh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand; two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana; and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, it said.