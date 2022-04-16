After clashes were reported in Shobha Yatra organised on Hanuman Jayanti in New Delhi, Republic spoke to the eyewitnesses of the incident on Saturday. An eyewitness told the channel that from the A- Block of the Jahangirpuri area the procession was beginning in three groups. Two groups had already left, and the third group was leaving from the lane between the B and C market when stones began to be hurled at them.

"The people who were part of the procession began running to save their lives. Thereafter, a crowd of 3,000 armed with batons and swords emerged and started attacking. After sustaining injuries, when the people left, all the shops in the area, as you can see, were vandalised. Vehicles were broken, you can see the chartered scooter lying there," the man said.

#LIVE: Eyewitnesses tell Republic the procession is an annual event along the same route; Shops in the area have been vandalised, with rocks and shattered glass bottles strewn across the area. Tune in for #BREAKING updates here - https://t.co/7okfOzhDxO pic.twitter.com/OHNJ44wLqD — Republic (@republic) April 16, 2022

A Delhi Police official speaking on the incident, said, "Right now, our only focus is to re-establish peace and law and order in the region. We are in a continuous state of communication with the community, and we are requesting them to not believe any fake news or rumours. As you can see, right now, here is absolute peace."

Delhi CM Kejriwal condemns the incident

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the violence. The AAP supremo assured that strict action will be taken against those guilty while urging people to maintain peace. "The incident of stone-pelting in the procession in Jahangir Puri, Delhi is highly condemnable. Strict action should be taken against those who are guilty. Appeal to all people- Keep the peace by holding each other's hand," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said that he spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who assured him that "all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared."

दिल्ली के जहांगीर पुरी में शोभायात्रा में पथराव की घटना बेहद निंदनीय है। जो भी दोषी हों उन पर सख़्त कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। सभी लोगों से अपील- एक दूसरे का हाथ पकड़कर शांति बनाए रखें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 16, 2022

The Delhi CM also gave a statement to the media, in which, he said, "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. Central govt has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace."