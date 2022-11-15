Delhi’s Vasant Kunj Residents Protest Over Erratic Water Supply; 'No Water Since 6 Days'

A group of residents in Delhi's Vasant Kunj residential society of Sector C-8 took to the streets and staged a massive protest on Tuesday against the Delhi Jal Board. Irked over the erratic water supply and persistent water crisis, the agitated residents including women and the elderly protested holding empty buckets in their hands.

(Image: Residents of Vasant Kunj's sector C-8 protesting with empty buckets. Source: Twitter@ANI)

Anger over erratic water supply in Vasant Kunj

Speaking to media persons, one of the residents said, "There is no water supply in our society for the last 6 days. People here are now dependent on water tankers which they get only after much effort. Our phone calls and online complaints to Delhi Jal Board bore no results." Notably, the society in Delhi's Vasant Kunj has over 1100 flats and a population of more than 3,500.

Experiencing a severe water shortage, a resident of C-8 Vasant Kunj, Jiten Negi said, "Delhi Jal Board has not supplied even a drop of water in the past 6 days. Half of us keep running to DJB to request a water tanker and the other half keeps waiting for water tankers. But neither did anyone come to meet us nor did we get any assurance."

He further rued, "We called up all officials of Delhi Jal Board but they don't receive calls. We even registered online complaints but to no avail. Tankers coming here don't have pipes. Should we keep the pipes at home? If you call up private tankers, they come quickly and have motors."

Notably, residents of the C6, C7, C8, and C9 blocks of Vasant Kunj are among the worst affected as they have been experiencing a severe water shortage for several days.