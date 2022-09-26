Last Updated:

‘Delicious; Please Start Home Delivery’: Netizens Laud Railways' ‘Vrat Thali’ For Navratri

The 'Vrat Thali' initiative of the IRCTC for Navratri was well-received by the netizens, who appreciated the move and called it 'delicious.'

Navratri

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)’s initiative to announce a special Vrat thali for the passengers during their travel, on the occasion of Shardiya Navratri 2022, beginning from September 26, was well received by netizens.

While many of them appreciated the IRCTC move, one user also asked for ‘home delivery’ of such thalis on a regular basis; A suggestion was also made to begin similar initiatives on particular days of the week; another wished for regularising this innovation across the year.

Here's what netizens have to say about Vrat Thali

Shardiya Navratri 2022

As the 9-day Navratri festival kicks off from September 26, Monday, it’s also time for many devotees to practice 'vrat' or fasting. Keeping the requirements of the passengers in mind, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a special menu to satiate the 'vrat' cravings.

The IRCTC tweeted the details about ordering the special Navratri servings on train and said, “During the auspicious festival of Navratri, Indian Railways brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from September 26 to October 5. Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from the ‘Food on Track’ app or visit ecatering.irctc.co.in or call on 1323,” and also posted a photo of a typical vrat thali with the food items on offer. 

Vrat Thali: Menu 

The menu includes aloo chaap and sabudana tikki. The main course includes sabudana khichdi and paneer makhmali with parathas. Other food items like kofta curry, and Sabudana khichri Navratri thali are also available. The initial price of the thali begins at ₹99.

