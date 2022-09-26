‘Delicious; Please Start Home Delivery’: Netizens Laud Railways' ‘Vrat Thali’ For Navratri

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)’s initiative to announce a special Vrat thali for the passengers during their travel, on the occasion of Shardiya Navratri 2022, beginning from September 26, was well received by netizens.

While many of them appreciated the IRCTC move, one user also asked for ‘home delivery’ of such thalis on a regular basis; A suggestion was also made to begin similar initiatives on particular days of the week; another wished for regularising this innovation across the year.

During the auspicious festival of Navratri, IR brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from 26.09.22 - 05.10.22.



Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from 'Food on Track' app, visit https://t.co/VE7XkOqwzV or call on 1323. pic.twitter.com/RpYN6n7Nug — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 25, 2022

Here's what netizens have to say about Vrat Thali

You should have this thali on Monday, Thursday, Sankashti Chaturthi throughout the year. Please — Shree Gokhale (@Vallabh2498) September 26, 2022

Good move I appreciate this ! Thanks 🙏 — nitin singh chauhan 🇮🇳 (@nitin_singh_87) September 25, 2022

शानदार पहल। — Nagendra Tripathi (@tripathinr) September 25, 2022

Looks innovative. Let ur innovation flourish not for some particular festival or time but throughout the year. — Indranath Tripathi🇮🇳 (@IndranathTripa1) September 25, 2022

India well and truly changing.. I like gradual changes that IR is making to offline airlines — Devashish Mankad (@MankadDevashish) September 25, 2022

Great Innitiative 👍 — Amrita Dhanai (@AmritaDhanai) September 25, 2022

very nice step.. — Rajesh Das (@RajeshD28288483) September 26, 2022

Delicious hai...home delivery bhi start kardo please 😂😂 — Karan (@pkmkb00) September 26, 2022

Shardiya Navratri 2022

As the 9-day Navratri festival kicks off from September 26, Monday, it’s also time for many devotees to practice 'vrat' or fasting. Keeping the requirements of the passengers in mind, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a special menu to satiate the 'vrat' cravings.

The IRCTC tweeted the details about ordering the special Navratri servings on train and said, “During the auspicious festival of Navratri, Indian Railways brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from September 26 to October 5. Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from the ‘Food on Track’ app or visit ecatering.irctc.co.in or call on 1323,” and also posted a photo of a typical vrat thali with the food items on offer.

Vrat Thali: Menu

The menu includes aloo chaap and sabudana tikki. The main course includes sabudana khichdi and paneer makhmali with parathas. Other food items like kofta curry, and Sabudana khichri Navratri thali are also available. The initial price of the thali begins at ₹99.