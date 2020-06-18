VP Venkaiah Naidu Delighted That India Is Elected Unopposed As Non-permanent UNSC Member

As India has been elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed his delight over the news stating that, the support from members of the council reflects the goodwill 'India enjoys in the world community'. He took the moment to say that India has always been a voice for peace and non-violence and will continue to do so, in his tweet.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also shared his joy of India's victory at the UNSC and said it is a matter of national pride. "It reflects the important role India is playing at the global level. The spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and peaceful co-existence continues to guide our way", Birla said in his tweet. Expressing his confidence he said, "India will play a constructive role in addressing major challenges around the globe".

India has been elected as a non-permanent member to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the eighth-time after voting concluded at the UN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday, June 17. India was the only country from the Asia-Pacific Group and won the election unopposed. India got 184 out of the 192 valid votes. The UNSC term will begin in January 2021.

India's route to UNSC as a non-permanent member

On June 5, the Ministry of External Affairs released the brochure which outlined India's priorities to secure a seat. "Ten years since we were last elected to the Security Council, we are facing four very different challenges to international peace and security – the normal process of international governance has been at an increasing strain as frictions have increased, traditional and non-traditional security challenges continue to grow unchecked -- terrorism is the most egregious of such examples. Global institutions remain unreformed and under representative, they are therefore less able to deliver, the COVID-19 pandemic and its grave economic repercussions will test the world like never before," he said.

India has been actively pursuing a permanent membership in the UN Security Council for years and has received support from four of the five permanent members. Barring China, the other permanent members of the Security Council have backed India to join as a permanent member, including two successive US governments.

