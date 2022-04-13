Delimitation Commission For J&K Likely To Submit Report To Law Ministry On May 1

The Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir is likely to submit its report to the Ministry of Law and Justice on May 01, 2022. Sources privy to the development told Republic that the final draft is being prepared by Commission with changes based on recommendations and objections made by the people during its two-day visit to the Union Territory earlier this month.

Sources say that once the draft is submitted, it will be the prerogative of the Law Ministry to go ahead with the report. The Ministry is likely to announce on May 6, which is the last date for the extension of the Commission.

“Once this exercise is completed, Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission will begin the exercise of updating electoral rolls throughout the Union Territory. This step may take up to four months’ time and will already be mid-September. Only then any call on holding elections will be taken,” sources added.

It is pertinent to mention that this will be the first Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. In 2014, Assembly elections were held in the month of November and December as it suits both upper reaches which receives snowfall as well as plain areas which faces severe heat in summers.

Delimitation Commission, comprising Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai as chairperson, the Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, and State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma as its members, was set up on March 6, 2020, with one year term. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, its term was extended on March 6, 2021, by one year.