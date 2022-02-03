Delimitation Commission To Submit Interim Report; Jammu & Kashmir To Have Equal LS Seats

In a key development, sources told Republic TV that the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission will submit its interim report to its associate members in the next few days. The Ministry of Home Affairs has nominated 5 Lok Sabha MPs from J&K- NC's Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi, Akbar Lone and BJP's Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore as associate members of the panel. As per sources, the Delimitation Commission is also considering redrawing existing Lok Sabha seats so that both Jammu and Kashmir can have equal seats. At present, Jammu has two seats whereas Kashmir has 3 seats in LS.

Earlier in December 2020, the Delimitation panel proposed that J&K will have 43 and 47 seats respectively. Barring seats reserved for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the strength of the J&K Assembly will increase from 83 to 90 with Jammu getting 6 new seats while Kashmir, which has traditionally garnered the lion's share of seats, shall bag only one extra seat. On the other hand, 9 and 7 seats are likely to be reserved for ST and SC each.

Delimitation in J&K

Referring to the demarcation of boundaries of Parliamentary or Assembly constituencies, the delimitation process is carried out at regular intervals to ensure that each constituency has approximately an equal number of voters. It is usually done when a state is divided which is the case with J&K, which was split into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Elections have not been held in the state since the dissolution of the state Assembly on November 21, 2018.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of J&K shall be increased from 107 to 114. According to the government notification dated March 6, 2020, retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai and the State Election Commissioner of the concerned state or Union Territory were appointed as the other two members of the Delimitation Commission. From July 6-9, 2021, the panel visited J&K to interact with political parties, public representatives and administration officials of 20 districts to garner inputs.

The delegations of BSP, BJP, CPI, CPI(M), NC, Congress, J&K Apni Party, J&K People's Conference and other parties submitted their representations to the Delimitation Commission. However, PDP refused to take part in the proceedings citing that it is a "pre-planned" exercise. Meanwhile, NC changed its earlier stance and its Lok Sabha MPs participated in the delimitation meeting held in December 2020.