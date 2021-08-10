Delta Variant Found In 80% COVID Samples Sent For Genome Sequencing: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday, August 10 2021, said that the highly contagious Delta Variant of coronavirus has been detected in at least 80 per cent of samples sent for genome sequencing during the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 and in the last three months.

At a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority which is responsible for devising COVID management policies, Jain said, "The Delta Variant of coronavirus has been detected in at least 80 percent of samples sent for genome sequencing during the second wave of COVID-19 in Delhi. More than 80 percent of fresh cases are of Delta Variant."

Delta Variant in Delhi

Earlier, the Delhi health department had said that Delta Variant (B.1.617.2) was detected in 83.3 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing in the national capital in July. In May and June, the fast-spreading variant was found in 81.7 per cent of the samples respectively and in April, it was found in 53.9 per cent of the samples.

The Delhi Health Minister added that the government is aiming to ramp up medical and health care facilities by building over 37,000 hospitals and 12,000 Intensive Care Unit beds in the city.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "We are doubling the number of beds and preparing for the worst scenario. Last time, we had only 6,000 ICU and 22-23 thousand hospital beds."

The data also showed that the Delta variant has been found in 1,689 of the 5,752 samples from Delhi processed at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) so far. The Alpha variant ( B.1.1.7) has been detected in 947 samples. Both Alpha and Delta variants have been classified as "variants of concern" by the World Health Organisation.

Jain further informed that Delhi reported around 39 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate stands at 0.8 per cent. Out of 1000 tests conducted, fewer are testing positive currently, however, the government has started to prepare for a potential third wave.

Delta Variant in India

The Delta variant was identified in India in October 2020 and has subsequently been detected in over 135 countries, according to the WHO. It was primarily responsible for the deadly second COVID wave that infected lakhs and killed thousands in the country.

Earlier this month, the WHO said that the cumulative figure of COVID cases reported globally could exceed 200 million by the end of August owing to the Highly-transmissible Delta Variant.

COVID-19 in India

Indian logged 28,204 fresh infections in the last 24 hours which is the lowest in 147 days, according to the Union Health Ministry. The recovery rate stands at 97.45 per cent, the highest ever recovery rate achieved since the outbreak.