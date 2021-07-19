Delta Variant More Transmissible Than Others, Vaccination Is Key: Govt Expert Panel Chief

Amid worries of the growing possibility of a third wave, Dr N K Arora, co-chair, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has informed that the Delta variant is more dangerous than the past ones. In a recent interview, Dr N K Arora said that the Delta variant is around 40-60 per cent more transmissible than Alpha Variant. However, he also claimed that the current vaccines are effective against the variant.

Delta variant of the coronavirus

In a recent interview, Dr N K Arora of the INSACOG elaborated about the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for testing and follow-up on variants. Reemphasising the importance of COVID appropriate behaviour, he said that the new variant is highly transmissible. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its press release confirmed that the variant, which was first identified in October 2020 in India, accounts for over 80 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in the country.

Responding to the query if the Delta variant, which is currently a global concern, is more dangerous, Dr Arora said that the B.1.617.2, a variant of COVID-19 also known as the Delta variant was primarily responsible for the second wave in the country. He went on to say that the variant has mutations in its spike protein. According to him, the variant is capable of evading the human body’s immunity.

“It has mutations in its spike proteins which helps it bind to the ACE2 receptors present on the surface of the cells more firmly, making it more transmissible and capable of evading the body’s immunity. It is around 40-60 per cent more transmissible than its predecessor (Alpha variant) and has already spread to more than 80 countries, including the UK, the USA, Singapore, and so on,” Dr Arora said.

Delta Plus variant more aggressive than the Delta variant?

Answering queries regarding the newly emerged Delta Plus variant, Dr Arora said that the variant has two versions in AY.1 and AY.2 He informed that the variant has so far been detected in 55-60 cases across 11 states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh. He informed that while, AY.1 was found in countries like Nepal, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland and Japan, AY.2 remains less prevalent. According to the INSACOG co-chairperson, the variant is still being studied for features like transmissibility, virulence, and vaccine escape characteristics.

COVID-19 Vaccination can delay new waves

Speaking about the current COVID situation, Dr Arora said that the second wave is still going on strong. However, he said that any future waves could be controlled with vaccination. He also informed that the current vaccines are effective against the Delta Variant of coronavirus.

“Any future waves will be controlled and delayed if more and more people get vaccinated and most importantly, people follow COVID-Appropriate Behaviour effectively, especially till a substantial part of our population gets vaccinated… Current vaccines are effective against Delta Variant as per the studies undertaken by ICMR on the issue,” Dr Arora further added.

INSACOG is a consortium of 28 laboratories of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Dept. of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for whole-genome sequencing in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. INSACOG was established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in December 2020.

IMAGE: PIXABAY/ ANI