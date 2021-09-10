Last Updated:

Demand For CBI Probe In TS Wazir Death Gains Momentum As Allies Warn Of Protest Otherwise

President of Panthak Morcha J&K said their memorandum seeking CBI inquiry into TS Wazir's brutal murder has been forwarded to Jammu Divisional Commissioner

TS Wazir

A day after J&K National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir was found dead at his residence in New Delhi, various organizations have demanded a CBI investigation into the murder case. On Friday, the Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee, the Panthak Morcha, and the Transporter & Tankers Association met the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, demanding high-level into Wazir's death. The NC leader was the head of the District Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee and the Jammu & Kashmir Transporters Welfare Forum (TWF). 

Avtar Singh, President of Panthak Morcha, J&K said the Jammu Deputy Commissioner has forwarded the memorandum, seeking CBI inquiry to the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu.

Singh said that irrespective of religion or organization whoever is involved in this brutal murder of the NC leader should be arrested and the law should take its course. The Panthak Morcha leader also warned of holding protests over Wazir's death if an inquiry is not ordered in the matter. 

"If the Government does not order a CBI probe, they will be responsible for what will happen in Jammu as people are anguished by the brutal murder," Avtar Singh told Republic. 

NC Leader TS Wazir Found Dead

Former J&K Legislative Council member and NC leader T S Wazir was found dead at his flat in West Delhi's Moti Nagar on Thursday morning, police said. A case of murder has been registered in this matter. The investigation has been transferred to the Delhi Police's Crime Branch while the force's Special Cell will assist them.

The highly decomposed body of 67-year-old Wazir with the head wrapped in a plastic bag was found in a washroom of the flat which was taken on rent by his acquaintance Harpreet Singh (31), a native of Amritsar, police said. In the case registered, Harpreet Singh has been named as a suspect. Multiple teams of the Delhi Police have been formed to trace him, who is presently absconding. 

JKNC leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed his condolences over the demise of T S Wazir. Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah stated that he was 'shocked' by the news and did not realize that the meeting between the two, just days ago, would be their last. 

(With inputs from agency)

