'Demand For Oxygen Falling In Delhi, COVID-19 Cases In Decline', Says Satyendar Jain

In a positive development, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain addressed a press briefing on Tuesday where he stated that the number of daily COVID-19 cases were gradually falling, indicating that the national capital had crossed the peak of the second Coronavirus wave.

"In the last week of April, the trend of falling cases started emerging. We needed more time, but now it is confirmed that cases are falling. Around 80,000 tests are happening daily, the testing numbers are low because of lockdown. Otherwise, people who would be going to public places would be getting tested. The wave is still ongoing but its peak is slowly falling," said Satyendar Jain.

Demand for Oxygen falling in Delhi: Jain

The Health Minister also stated that the Oxygen shortage in the national capital was coming under control with the fall in new infections. As of May 11, Delhi has 3,500 beds empty while 22,000 people are being treated in hospitals and COVID Care Centres.

"The massive demand for Oxygen and beds is also falling but it has not ended. We have 3,500 beds empty and 20,000 COVID-19 patients are admitted. We need 700 MT Oxygen daily, we are getting slightly less than that but the demand is falling." he said.

On the vaccination front, Satyendar Jain alleged that enough vaccine doses were not available in the national capital. "We are not getting vaccines, that's why people are not getting slots. The vaccine doses have to be given by the Centre. It can only be given on their order. We have 3-4 days of stock left. We have made a number of arrangements for the drive. Over 100 schools are there were 1,500 doses can be given. We can give around 3 lakh doses a day," he shared.

Delhi on Monday reported 319 more COVID-19 fatalities and 12,651 new infections, the lowest in four weeks, with a positivity rate of 19.10 per cent, the Health Department said. The dip in new cases, the lowest since April 12, can also be ascribed to a smaller number of tests (66,234) conducted on Sunday.

