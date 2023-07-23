Democracy Can't Be About Disruption, Says Jagdeep Dhankhar At Jamia Convocation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said disruption and disturbance in temples of democracy cannot be weaponised as a political strategy.

Addressing a convocation of the Jamia Millia Islamia here, he said education is important for the growth of society and asked the youth to empower themselves.

"Democracy is about dialogue, discussion, deliberation and debate to secure public good. Surely, Democracy cannot be about disruption and disturbance," Dhankhar said.

"I am pained and anguished to indicate to you that disruption and disturbance have been weaponised as strategic means to taint the temples of democracy," he added.

The vice president said empowerment of human resources is a vital ingredient in nation building.

"Youth must empower themselves -- not by political intoxication but through capacity building and personality development with the ultimate objective of nurturing a healthy environment and society," he told the students.

Talking about the National Education Policy, he said there is a "requirement for adopting this policy" in some parts of the country.

"I am sure they will fall in line and reap the harvest of this great policy. It is based on skill-based courses, vocational training and giving a new dimension to our educational learning. It is crucial for students to become innovators and entrepreneurs," he said.

During his address, he highlighted the "impactful" visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US and France, while noting that the entire world is eager to partner with India.

"India's relevance in resolution of global issues was never so prominent as it is today. But friends, when India grows, when you avail opportunity there are challenges too. Your progress cannot be to the liking of everyone.

"There are forces with sinister designs who want to taint and tarnish your institutions of growth. Unfortunately, some are among us. I appeal to young minds to take the initiative and neutralise these forces through their actions. No doubt you will do it," he said.

He called upon the youngsters to fully subscribe to economic nationalism with all their energy and enthusiasm.

"It is not in the national interest to compromise economic nationalism for fiscal gain," he said.

Noting that the present norm and government mechanism is of transparency and accountability where corruption has no place, he opined that "stakeholders in corruption will marshal all forces to find cover and effect escape".

"The violators of law -- no one can claim whatever lineage you might come from -- are accountable to the law. The avenues for violators of the law have been plugged. It is concerning that when the judicial process is set in motion, when law is taking its own course why should those feeling the heat of the law take to the streets. It is for you all to think," he said.

Dhankhar said there is a robust mechanism of grievance redressal in the judicial system. If someone receives a notice from an agency, the only way to take recourse in a democracy is through lawful and certainly not to take to the streets.

"Street demonstration to challenge the rule of law is not the hallmark of good governance or a democracy," he said.