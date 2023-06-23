Democracy In Our Veins, No Discrimination Against Minorities: PM Modi At Press Conference In US

India and the US on Thursday took a giant leap in their strategic partnership as President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a historic summit here during which they hailed the "landmark" pact to jointly produce jet engines in India to power military aircraft and the US drone deal.

At a joint news conference after his summit talks with Biden, Modi also stoutly defended his government's record on democracy and human rights, asserting democracy is "in our spirit...and flows in our veins" and that there was no discrimination against minorities.

The two leaders lauded the growing relations between India and the US with the President saying it was among the "most consequential" in the world that is stronger, closer and more dynamic at any time in history.

Modi, who arrived at the White House on his maiden pomp-filled state visit amid rapturous cheers of 'Modi, Modi' from the crowd gathered on the South Lawn, on his part asserted that for the partnership between the two countries, "even the sky is not the limit".

As the US administration rolled out the red carpet to Modi with the camaraderie between the President and the Prime Minister on full display, Biden described the ties between the two countries as "one of the most defining" relationships in the 21st century.

"The challenges and opportunities facing the world in this century require that India and the United States work and lead together and we are. Two great nations, two great friends, two great powers that can define the course of the 21st century," he said at the ceremonial welcome.

Several thousand Indian-Americans, who have converged in the American capital from far and near, attended the welcome ceremony.

Modi, who is on his sixth visit to the US as prime minister, was welcomed at the South Lawn with a 21-gun salute and playing of the national anthems of India and the US.

At the news conference, Modi asserted that the basic foundation stone of his regime has been “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas” which means together for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust.

He said there is no question of discrimination in India on the grounds of caste or religion because his government follows the Constitution, which is formed on the basic values of democracy.

He was responding to a question by a western journalist on reports about human rights and freedom of press in India.

"I am surprised that you are saying that 'people say'. It's not that people say, India is a democracy and as President Biden said India and US, democracy is in the DNA of both. Democracy is our spirit. It's in our veins. We live democracy and our ancestors penned it in words in the form of the Constitution." With India and the US set to elevate their strategic partnership, GE Aerospace announced it has inked a pact with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to jointly produce fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk-II Tejas.

"We have transitioned today to a relationship involving the transfer of technology, co-development and co-production. The decision taken by General Electric to manufacture engines in India through the transfer of technology is a landmark agreement," Modi said. The pact envisages manufacture of F414 engines in India and it will enable greater transfer of US jet engine technology than ever before.

In another big ticket announcement, computer storage chip maker Micron said it will set up its semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of USD 2.75 billion (around Rs 22,540 crore).

Modi also said India and the US are collaborating to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024.

“We have decided to join the Artemis Accords. We have taken a giant leap in our space cooperation." Biden and Modi also welcomed India’s plans to procure General Atomics MQ-9B HALE UAVs. The drones would further bolster India's national security and surveillance capabilities not only in the Indian Ocean but also along the frontier with China.

The MQ-9Bs, which will be assembled in India, will enhance the ISR capabilities of India’s armed forces across domains.

As part of this plan, General Atomics will also establish a Comprehensive Global MRO facility in India to support of India’s long-term goals to boost indigenous defense capabilities.

Biden said India and the US were collaborating in nearly every human endeavour in delivering progress across the board.

He said the two countries are doubling down on their cooperation to secure their semiconductor supply chains, advancing Open RAN telecommunications networks and growing the major defense partnership with more joint exercises, more cooperation between defense industries, and more consultation and coordination across all domains.

“Our economic relationship is booming. Trade between our countries has almost doubled over the past decade to more than $191 billion, supporting tens of thousands of good jobs in both India and the United States. Add to that 1 million American jobs across 44 states will be supported by the purchase of more than 200 American made Boeing aircraft that Air India announced earlier this year." In response to a question on climate change to the two leaders by PTI correspondent Kumar Rakesh, Biden said climate change is an existential threat to humanity.

Modi said India is the only G20 country that has fulfilled all the promises it made in Paris on climate change, asserting it will not only fulfil its responsibilities but will also help others including the US in this critical area.

Modi said India and the US are walking shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against terrorism and radicalism, and added that during his talks with Biden, the two sides have agreed that concerted action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism.

"For the partnership between India and the US, even the sky is not the limit. The most important pillar of our relations is our people-to-people ties. More than 40 lakh people of Indian origin are contributing to the development of America." "We have also decided that like trusted partners the US and India will prepare a reliable, secure, resilient global supply chain and value chain, amid global uncertainties." As part of efforts to boost people-to-people relationships, the Biden administration has decided to open two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad while India will establish a mission in Seattle.

The prime minister said India is ready to contribute in any way it can to restore peace in Ukraine, reiterating that New Delhi favours the resolution of the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.

After the ceremonial welcome and ahead of the delegation-level parleys, Modi held one-on-one talks with Biden at the Oval Office to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual and global interests, aimed at further boosting the Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies.

In his initial remarks, Modi told Biden that the President's commitment to the ties between the two countries has prompted India to take "bold and audacious" measures.

Modi said the Constitution of both countries begins with the "three words--We the People--as President Biden just mentioned".

Thanking Biden, his wife Jill Biden and the US administration for a warm and grand welcome, Modi said this is the first time the gates of the White House have been opened for Indian-Americans in such large numbers.

"This grand welcome ceremony at the White House today is an honour and pride for the 1.4 billion people of India. It is also an honour for more than 4 million people of Indian origin in the US." He said about three decades ago, he had come to America as a common man and at that time,he had seen the White House from the outside.