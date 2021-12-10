Democracy Integral To Us, Colonial Rule Couldn't Suppress It: PM Modi At Democracy Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's democratic values and called for strengthening global democracy while virtually delivering the national statement at the USA’s Democratic Summit on Friday. The Indian Prime Minister said: "Democratic spirit is integral to our civilisational ethos."

In his brief address, PM Modi highlighted how centuries of colonial rule couldn’t suppress India's democratic roots.

“Centuries of the colonial rule couldn't suppress the democratic roots of India. It is a story of unprecedented socio-economic inclusion in all spheres,” he said.

Elucidating the country’s dynamic electoral features, PM Modi addressed the global leaders on special features of Indian democracy and highlighted "our multi-party elections and different pillars of democracy, especially free media and independent judiciary."

Multi-party elections, free media integral to democracy: PM Modi

PM Modi stressed, “Structural features like multi-party elections, independent judiciary & free media are important instruments in democracy. Democracy is not only of the people, by the people & of the people but also with people and within the people.”

The Indian Prime Minister went on to say that India is happy to share its diplomatic values globally. “India would be happy to share its expertise in holding free and fair elections and enhancing transparency in all areas of governance digitally,” he said.

PM Modi exuded that “the Indian story has one clear message to the world that democracy can deliver, has delivered and will continue to deliver.”

'India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the first Summit for Democracy's closed-door session on Thursday (local time). PM Modi was invited to attend the major Leaders' Plenary Session hosted by US President Joe Biden as a special gesture. Twelve countries, including India, spoke out during this closed-door discussion. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, convened the second Leaders' Plenary Session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his joy at being a part of the Summit for Democracy on Friday, saying that India is ready to work with its allies to advance democratic ideals globally and in multilateral fora.

"Happy to have participated in the Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden. As the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora," PM Modi said in a tweet.

