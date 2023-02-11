Demolition Drive Continues In Meharuli Amid Heavy Surveillance, HC To Hear Plea On Feb 14

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) continued the demolition drive on Saturday in Meharuli on February 11, amid heavy police surveillance in order to prevent illegal constructions in the area.

The Mehrauli Archaeological Park's bordering shanties and multi-story buildings were razed by the DDA on Friday at Ladha Sarai hamlet. The DDA asserts that the area in question belongs to authority and has been encroached upon. Locals who live in multi-story apartments and builder floors close to the demolition site reported that the DDA sent notices stating that their homes are located on government land and will be demolished, which prompted panic among those residents.

In response to the petition filed by the residents of the colony in Mehrauli's Ward 8, the Delhi High Court on Friday ordered status quo for 400 jhuggis living in a slum colony in the Mehrauli. When hearing the appeal, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora's single-judge bench ordered the DDA to maintain the status quo for Ghosiya slum colonyU. The matter will be heard by the High Court on February 14.

"A demolition drive is being carried out by the Horticulture Department of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. Police personnel have been deployed on the spot as preventive protection for DDA officials to carry out their duties and also to maintain law and order in the locality. Initially, the localities had staged a protest against the demolition but the situation was later brought under control," said a senior police official.



