Demolition Drive In Haryana's Nuh Stopped, Shopkeepers Urged To Open Shops Again

After the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the demolition drive launched by the Nuh district administration was halted, said District Public Relations Officer (DPRO).

The Deputy Commissioner of Nuh district, Dhirendra Khadgata, directed the officials to stop the demolition drive that was going on in the district for the last four days.

The demolition had begun after days of continuous violence, with the razing down of illicit buildings and structures including those that were allegedly pelted on a religious procession. The clash broke out after a group of 200 people who were part of a rally left Edward Chowk in Nuh town at nearly 2 pm on July 31, as per police. They added that a big mob started pelting stones at the procession as it made its way through the designated route. The stone pelting led to chaos with the procession dissipating at first, before some members of the rally came together and started retaliating. The mosque, Anjuman Jama Masjid in Sector 57, was also torched and the fire fighting teams were called to bring the fire under control.

Shopkeepers requested to open shops again

The Deputy Commissioner, Dhirendra Khadgata, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Narender Bijarniya reached the main market in Nuh on August 7 and discussed with the locals. The officials also assured them of their safety and also asked them to open their shops again.

Locals said, "Officials have assured us that police teams are deployed in the market areas. Apart from this, a police post will be set up near the market and adequate security arrangements will be made. People here have agreed to open their shops, as the curfew restrictions have been relaxed."

Curfew lifted on August 7

The curfew in the Nuh district of Haryana was removed for the public's movement from 9 AM to 1 PM to bring normalcy to the area. The administrative order read "Curfew will be relaxed on Monday, August 7 as well. People can move from 9 am to 1 pm.''

(With inputs from ANI)